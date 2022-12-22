'Rahul Gandhi can continue with Bharat Jodo Yatra but...', says union minister

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can continue his Bharat Jodo Yatra but only if ensures all Covid protocols - including the use of face masks - are followed. The tourism and culture minister pointed out that all Members of Parliament, including prime minister Narendra Modi wore masks during today's Parliament session.

There has been renewed focus on following Covid guidelines - relaxed by the government after infections in India slowed to a crawl - after a worrying surge of cases in China.

"Today, all MPs wore face masks in Parliament. The government has issued advisories to all states/union territories (UTs) regarding the Covid-19 situation. Rahul Gandhi can continue with his Bharat Jodo Yatra but following Covid-19 protocols," Reddy said.

The minister's remarks come amid a squabble between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress after health minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi; Mandaviya asked the Kerala MP to pause the yatra if he cannot ensure Covid protocols are followed.

In his letter, the health minister stressed on the use of face masks and hand sanitisers, and urged the Congress to ensure that only vaccinated individuals participate.

The letter triggered a backlash from the Congress; Rahul Gandhi today accused the BJP of 'making excuses' to stop his mass outreach campaign, which will reach Delhi this week.

He said the BJP had become wary of the growing power of his pan-India foot march and of 'India's truth', and that 'excuses' - like the Covid-19 warning - were being used to stop him. "... it is their (BJP) new idea... they wrote a letter to me saying Covid is coming and (to) stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this yatra... they are scared of India's truth," he said.

Another Congress MP - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha - pointed out that the government had failed to stop the prime minister from campaigning for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, which were held just days ago.

"I want to ask BJP... did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat polls?''

