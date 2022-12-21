Centre asks Rahul Gandhi to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid rules not followed amid fresh health concerns

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to ensure that proper Covid guidelines are being followed in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which on Wednesday entered Haryana from Rajasthan. If it is not possible to follow the Covid regulations, then the yatra should be stopped keeping in mind the 'public health emergency' situation, the health minister's letter said. Read | Centre's genome sequencing notice to states, UTs amid China's Covid spurt

In the letter, the health ministry stressed on the use of masks and santisers in the yatra and that only vaccinated people should participate. The letter comes amid fresh health concerns triggered by the new wave of Covid in China. A similar upward trend in Covid cases has been noticed in Japan, South Korea, Brazil and the US which prompted the Centre to urge all states and UTs to gear up the whole genome sequencing of the positive cases.

In his letter to the states on Covid alertness, Mandaviya said the focus of the Centre will remain on its earlier five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. The health ministry will also review the Covid situation in the country today with the secretaries of health and Ayush ministries, the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials.

The growing Covid concern translating to a possible roadblock for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has triggered a political battle with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asking whether Covid protocols were followed during PM Modi's election rallies ahead of the Gujarat assembly election. “I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention,” Adhir Chowdhury said.

Three BJP MPs from Rajasthan flagged concerns over Covid protocols and wrote to Mandaviya which explains Mandaviya's letter, apart from the surge in Covid cases in some countries, including China. The MPs have also requested the Union minister to ensure that participants are isolated before and after taking part in the march.

Hundreds of people are joining Bharat Jodo Yatra every day. The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and crossed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. From Rajasthan, the yatra on Wednesday entered Haryana where the first phase of the yatra will conclude and start from January 6 after a break.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON