Bitten by rats, another newborn dead at Indore hospital

A second newborn bitten by rats at Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital died on Wednesday afternoon, a day after the first infant succumbed. One baby died on Tuesday morning, while the second passed away around 1 pm on Wednesday.(Screengrab from X/@medicaldialogs)

According to hospital authorities, two newborns undergoing treatment at Madhya Pradesh's MY Hospital were bitten by rats on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, reported news agency ANI. One of them died on Tuesday morning, while the second baby passed away around 1 pm on Wednesday, the report added.

The newborn was a female child, and was born just 3-4 days ago.

“The health condition of the second child was critical, and the child was also suffering from septicemia. Being critical, the condition of the baby deteriorated and died this afternoon around 1 pm," said Dr Jitendra Verma, deputy superintendent of MY Hospital.

He confirmed the cause of death to be septicemia. Verma said, “The rat has bitten the fingertips of the left hand. There was a small abrasion on the index finger and one other finger. It was not a complete bite, just an abrasion.”

Hospital steps up pest control measures

Verma further added that after the incident, Indore hospital management and administration intensified pest control operations.

“Pest control activity is taking place daily. A special meeting of nursing officers and staff was also held, instructing them to immediately inform the pest control agency if any rat-related issue is reported,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh deputy chief Minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla said immediate action has been taken over the deaths and a high-level committee has been formed to investigate.

“Usually, if pest control is done on time, rats would not be present. However, it is clear that pest control was not done. A fine of one lakh has been imposed on the pest control agency, and a notice of termination has been issued," Shukla said.

"The nursing superintendent has been removed, two nursing officers have been suspended, and a show-cause notice has been given to the HOD of the paediatrics department,” the deputy CM told reporters in Bhopal. He assured that efforts will be made to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With ANI inputs)