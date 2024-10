BJP announces 99 candidates in first list for Maharashtra assembly polls| Full details

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday has released their first list of 99 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The elections are set to commence on November 20, with the last day for filing nominations being October 29. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is among 99 candidates contesting from the BJP in the Maharashtra assembly elections (Pramod Tambe/HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting from the Nagpur South West constituency and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamthi. The BJP has retained 71 sitting MLAs in this first list of candidates. They have also included 13 women candidates.

Check out the full list of 99 candidates and their constituencies below:

Constituency Candidate Nagpur South West Shri Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis Kamthi Shri Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule Shakada (ST) Shri Rajesh Udesingh Padvi Nandurbar (ST) Shri Rajendrabhai Krushnarao Gavit Dhule City Shri Anup Agarwal Sindkheda Shri Jaikumar Jitendrasingh Rawal Nagpur South Shri Mohan Gopalrao Mate Nagpur East Shri Krishna Pancham Khopde Tiroda Shri Vijay Bharatlal Rahangdale Gondiya Shri Vinod Agrawal Jamgaon (ST) Shri Sanjay Hanumanta Puram

Shirpur (ST) Shri Kashiram Vechan Pawara Raver Shri Amol Jawale Bhusawal (SC) Shri Sanjay Waman Savkare Jalgaon City Shri Suresh Damu Bhole (Rajumama) Chalisgaon Shri Mangesh Ramesh Chavan Jamner Shri Girish Dattatray Mahajan Chikhli Smt. Sweta Vidyadhar Mahale Khamgaon Shri Akash Pandurang Fundkar Jalgaon (Jamod) Dr. Sanjay Shriram Kute Akola East Shri Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar

Dhamangaon Railway Shri Prata Janardhan Adsad Achalpur Shri Pravin Tayde Deoli Shri Rajesh Bakane Hinganghat Shri Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar Wardha Dr. Pankaj Rajesh Bhoay Hingna Shri Sameer Dattatraya Meghe Amgaon (ST) Shri Sanjay Hanwantrao Puram Armori (ST) Shri Krushna Damaji Gajbe Ballarpur Shri Sudhir Sachchidanand Mungantiwar Chimur Shri Bunty Bhangadiya

Wani Shri Sanjivreddy Bapurao Bodkurwar Ralegaon Dr. Ashok Ramaji Uike Yavatmal Shri Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar Kinwat Shri Bhimrao Ramjee Keram Bhokar Sushrl Sreejaya Ashok Chavan Naigaon Shri Rajesh Sambhaji Pawar Mukhed Shri Tushar Rathod Hingoli Shri Tanaii Mutkule JIntur Smt. Meghna Bordikar Partur Shri Babanrao Lonikar

Badnapur (SC) Shri Narayan Kuche Bhokardan Shri Santosh Raosaheb Danve Baqlan (ST) Shri Dileep Manalu Borse Phulambri Smt. Anuradhatai Atul Chavan Aurangabad East Shri Atul Save Gangapur Shri Prashant Bamb Chandvad Dr. Rahul Daulatrao Aher Nashik East Adv. Shri Rahul Uttamrao Dhikale Nashik West Smt. Seematai Mahesh Hiray Nalasopara Shri Rajan Naik

Bhiwandi West Shri Mahesh Prabhakar Choughule Murbad Shri Kisan Shankar Kathore Kalyan East Smt. Sulabha Kalu Gaikwad Dombivali Shri Ravindra Dattatray Chavan Thane Shri Sanjay Mukund Kelkar Airoli Shri Ganesh Naik Belapur Smt. Manda Vijay Mhatre Dahisar Smt. Manisha Ashok Chaudhary Mulund Shri Mihir Kotecha Kandivali East Shri Atul Bhatkhalkar

Charkop Shri Yogesh Sagar Malad West Shri Vinod Shelar Goregaon Smt. Vidya Jaiprakash Thakur Andheri West Shri Ameet Satam Vile Parle Shri Parag Alavani Ghatkopar West Shri Ram Kadam Vandre West Adv. Ashish Shelar Sion Koliwada Captain R. Tamil Selvan Wadala Shri Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar Malabar Hill Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Colaba Adv. Rahul Suresh Narwekar Panvel Shri Prashant Thakur Uran Shri Mahesh Baldi Daund Adv. Rahul Subhashrao Kul Chinchwad Shri Shankar Jagtap Bhosari Shri Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge Shivajinagar Shri Siddhrath Shirole Kothrud Shri Chandrakant Dada Bacchu Parvati Smt. Madhuri Satish Misal Shirdi Smt. Monika Rajeev Rajale

Shevgaon Smt. Monika Rajeev Rajale Rahuri Shri Shivajirao Bhanudas Kardile

Shrigonda Smt. Pratibha Pachpute Karjat Jamkhed Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde Kaij (SC) Smt. Namita Mundada Nilanga Shri Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar Ausa Shri Abhimanyu Pawar Tuljapur Shri Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil Solapur City North Shri Vijaykumar Deshmukh Akkalkot Shri Sachin Kalyanshetti

Solapur South Shri Subash Deshmukh Man Shri Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore Karad South Dr. Atul Suresh Bhosale Satara Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale Kankavli Shri Nitesh Narayan Rane Kolhapur South Shri Amal Mahadik Ichalkaranji Shri Rahul Prakash Awade Miraj (SC) Shri Suresh Khade Sangli Shri Sudhir Dada Gadgil

The counting of votes will take place on November 23. In the recent parliamentary elections, the opposition MVA outperformed the BJP, winning 30 of Maharashtra's 48 seats, while the BJP's tally dropped to 9 from 23 in the previous election.

The BJP's alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP are yet to announce the seats they will be contesting, though an agreement was finalised between the three parties on division of seats on Saturday.

A source told news agency ANI that the BJP is expected to contest around 150-160 seats, while Shiv Sena will likely contest 75-85 seats, and the NCP will run in approximately 48-55 constituencies.

Opposition parties Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP -SP have also not revealed their candidates as they continue tense seat-sharing negotiations.