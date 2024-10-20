BJP names 99 candidates in 1st list for Maharashtra elections, Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South West

BJP's first list for Maharashtra assembly elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of 99 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from his stronghold, Nagpur South West. BJP releases first list of 99 candidates for Maharashtra elections, Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will contest from Kamthi, while Shrijaya Chavan, daughter of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan, has been nominated from Bhokar

The list also includes the names of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Selar, fielded from the Vandre West seat, and senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane, fielded from Kankavli, a seat he currently represents in the assembly.

Other key candidates include Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar from Vandre West, Nitesh Rane from Kankavli, Girish Mahajan from Jamner, Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur, Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill, Rahul Narwekar from Colaba, and Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale, a descendant of Chatrapati Shivaji, from Satara.

BJP names 99 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections: Check full list

Maharashtra is set to hold assembly elections for the 288 seats on November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has not announced their seat-sharing deal for the assembly elections. The BJP is aiming to contest about 150 seats but is facing tough negotiations with its allies.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde faction united) secured 56, and Congress claimed 44. In the 2014 elections also, the BJP had a stronger showing with 122 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP-led Mahayuti won only 17 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured 30 seats.