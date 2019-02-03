BJP asks Rahul Gandhi if he met Agusta Westland accused Deepak Talwar in Dubai

The BJP on Sunday used the arrest of lobbyist Deepak Talwar in the Agusta Westland case to take a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Talwar was extradited from Dubai where Rahul Gandhi spent a few days last month.

“From brokering Agusta Westland deal in favour of ‘Italians’, to arranging business class tickets for senior Congress leaders, Deepak Talwar, the notorious middleman who was extradited from UAE, has been a super ‘Durbari’. Mr Rahul Gandhi, were you in UAE recently to meet him?” the party said in a tweet.

Mr Rahul Gandhi, were you in UAE recently to meet him? https://t.co/bovU5qzxcJ — BJP (@BJP4India) February 3, 2019

An alleged accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal - Rajiv Saxena - was extradited from the United Arab Emirates and brought back to India on Wednesday. Deepak Talwar, who is wanted in a money laundering case was also extradited from Dubai and brought back on the same flight as Saxena.

Both Saxena and Talwar were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on their arrival.

The Congress denies any wrongdoing in the helicopter deal.

Rahul Gandhi was in Dubai last month for a few days where he interacted with the Indian population and attacked the Narendra Modi government for fanning intolerance and anger among the people.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 17:12 IST