BJP, Congress reach out to Kannada voters

As campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections intensifies, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have roped in prominent leaders from the neighbouring Karnataka, mainly from the Belagavi district, to campaign in various assembly segments bordering the two states.

Kannada-speaking voters are key to the poll outcome in around 15 assembly seats in various Maharashtra districts, including Sangli, Kolhapur and Latur. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Former Karnataka minister and Gokak BJP legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi confirmed that senior party leaders in Maharashtra have urged him to campaign in Kannada-speaking border regions. “Not only me, many leaders from Karnataka have been approached to support (in) the campaign,” Jarkiholi said.

Though he has opted out, the BJP leader said he has suggested the name of former party lawmaker Annasaheb Jolly, who he added has a stronger influence among Kannadigas in the region.

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka’s minister for women and child development Lakshmi Hebbalkar confirmed that several leaders and ministers from the state, including chief minister Siddaramaiah, will campaign for party candidates in the neighbouring state.

“I will also be campaigning, and Siddaramaiah’s presence at a few rallies could significantly shift the momentum,” Hebbalkar said, adding Siddaramaiah is regarded as a key campaigner and he would make his appearances closer to the polling date.

A large number of people living closer on the either side of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border identify themselves with one state more than the other due to the language they speak. Several bordering areas in Maharashtra have a sizeable Kannada-speaking population, while many areas in Karnataka, particularly Belagavi district, have significant number of Marathi-speaking people.

Former BJP legislator Sanjay Patil informed that party workers from Belagavi have already been stationed in Kannada-speaking areas in Maharashtra, building grassroots connections for the last month or so. He outlined the BJP’s campaign assignments, saying Belagavi South legislator Abhay Patil is overseeing preparations in Sangli constitiency, lawmaker Iranna Kadadi and Annasaheb Jolly are covering Jat assembly segment in Sangli district, while senior leaders Mahesh Tenginkayi, Anil Benake, and Vithal Halagekar are leading efforts across Satara, Islampur, and Hatkanangale constituencies, respectively.

Patil said that former Karnataka chief minister and senior Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa will campaign in Maharashtra for two-three days in mid-November. “Yediyurappa’s influence in the previous elections earned him star campaigner status in Maharashtra, and we expect similar enthusiasm this time (as well),” he added.

Political observers maintained that Kannadigas living in Maharashtra’s border districts play a critical role in electing nearly 15 legislators, making them a focal point for both the BJP and the Congress.

“Candidates supported by Kannadigas often succeed, which is why leaders from Karnataka are essential to these campaigns,” political analyst Ashok Chandaragi said.