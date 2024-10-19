‘BJP controlling Election Commission, bureaucracy’: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand

Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) controls the Election Commission, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), income tax department and the bureaucracy. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Birsa Munda Airport ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.(PTI)

"The BJP also controls funds and institutions but we possess honesty. The Congress fought the Lok Sabha elections without money," he claimed while addressing 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Ranchi ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

He also claimed that the Constitution is "under attack" by the BJP and need to be protected, reported PTI.

"The Constitution is under constant attack from all sides, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, and it needs to be protected," Gandhi alleged

This was Gandhi’s first visit to Jharkhand after the assembly poll schedule was announced in the state by the Election Commission. The assembly polls will be held in two phases – on November 13 and 20. The counting will take place on November 23.

Earlier today, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren announced that the INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections together, with Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) set to field candidates in 70 out of 81 seats.

The BJP has already announced that it will contest 68 seats, while its NDA allies AJSU will contest on 10 seats, the JD(U) will contest on two seats and LJP (Ram Vilas) on one seat.

‘Tribals vs vanvasis’



In Saturday's address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and Prime Minister Modi of snatching the rights of Dalit, Tribal and Backward Classes.

“PM Modi says that he will respect Dalit, tribal and backward classes, but then takes away their rights,” Gandhi said. "He gives you respect, but expels you from institutions..."

He also criticised tribals being reportedly termed as “vanvasis” and alleged that the BJP was trying to destroy their history.

“When the people of BJP call the tribals as Vanvasis, what are they trying to do? They are trying to destroy your way of living, history, and science, which you have been following for thousands of years...Adivasi means those who were the first owners while Vanvasi means those who live in the forest...When this word is used, it is not just a word. It is your entire history...” Gandhi said, according to ANI.

He added: "I have studied in the education system of India...You will find only 10-15 lines about the tribals... What is their history, what is their way of living... nothing is written about that...The word OBC was used for you. Is this your name?...Who said you are backward?...You are not given your rights...Where is the history of the farmers, laborers, carpenters, barbers, cobblers who have built this country?..."

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)