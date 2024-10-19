Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jharkhand elections: JMM-Congress to contest 70 of 81 seats, talks on with other allies

ByHT News Desk
Oct 19, 2024 03:13 PM IST

The INDIA bloc, led by Congress and JMM, will contest Jharkhand assembly elections, fielding candidates in 70 of 81 seats, leaving 11 seats for other allies.

The INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections together, with Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) set to field candidates in 70 out of 81 seats, chief minister Hemant Soren announced on Saturday. Seat-sharing discussions are ongoing with alliance partners, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties, for the remaining 11 seats.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (PTI)
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (PTI)

Currently, the JMM is the largest and ruling party in Jharkhand, having 30 members in the state assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 25 MLAs, while Congress has 16.

ALSO READ- Jharkhand elections: BJP keeps 68 seats; allies get 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced schedule for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections on Tuesday.

ALSO READ- Jharkhand assembly election 2024: Full schedule of voting on 81 seats

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will vote on November 13 and 20, while Maharashtra will hold a single-phase election on November 20.

ALSO READ- Congress appoints senior leaders as observers for Jharkhand, Maharashtra polls

Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand today

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi left for Ranchi on Saturday to participate in the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan.' He is scheduled to address the gathering at the event in Ranchi at 3 p.m.

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai said, "The BJP understands only one narrative. But Rahul Gandhi, who walked across the country, spread a message of love to unite the nation. He is here to speak for the downtrodden, whose voices are rarely heard. This program was planned much earlier, and he is coming for that."

ALSO READ- SC stays CBI probe against Jharkhand cops for alleged coal pilferage

Congress likely to issue first list of candidates today

AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir stated on Thursday that the first list of Congress candidates will be released after October 19. "Like in 2019, we will contest the assembly elections with our alliance partners. The seat-sharing has been nearly finalized, and a final decision will be made soon," Mir said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On