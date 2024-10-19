Menu Explore
SC stays CBI probe against Jharkhand cops for alleged coal pilferage

ByAbraham Thomas
Oct 19, 2024 02:15 AM IST

The state approached the top court challenging the HC's October 3 order passed on a petition filed by one Arup Chatterjee, claiming to run a news channel

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged role of high-ranking officials in Jharkhand police in the illegal transportation and pilferage of coal in the state following an order passed by the Jharkhand high court.

The state approached the top court challenging the HC’s October 3 order passed on a petition filed by one Arup Chatterjee, claiming to run a news channel. (HT Photo)
The state approached the top court challenging the HC’s October 3 order passed on a petition filed by one Arup Chatterjee, claiming to run a news channel. (HT Photo)

Issuing notice on appeal filed by the Jharkhand government, a bench headed by justice Bhushan R Gavai said, “Until further orders, there shall be stay of impugned order passed by the high court.”

The state approached the top court challenging the HC’s October 3 order passed on a petition filed by one Arup Chatterjee, claiming to run a news channel.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the state along with advocates Jayant Mohan and Pragya Baghel argued that the HC passed the order without hearing the state. The state pointed out that the complainant who approached the HC was himself facing cases of chit fund fraud, kidnapping, cheating and blackmailing and had leveled bald, baseless allegations against the police officers probing these cases against him.

The bench, also comprising justice KV Viswanathan, sought the response from the CBI and Chatterjee within four weeks.

