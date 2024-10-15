Menu Explore
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
Jharkhand assembly election 2024: Full schedule of voting on 81 seats

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Here is the phase-wise and constituency-wise schedule of the Jharkhand assembly election 2024, set to take place on November 13 and 20.

The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule of the Jharkhand assembly election 2024 on Tuesday. The assembly polls in Jharkhand will take place in two phases, on November 13 and 20. The results of the Jharkhand assembly polls will be announced on November 23, alongside Maharashtra.

The Jharkhand assembly election will be held in two phases. (HT Photo)
The Jharkhand assembly election will be held in two phases. (HT Photo)

The Jharkhand assembly's term ends on January 5, 2025, and elections for 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST), and the new government is expected to be formed a few days after the election results are announced.

Click here for LIVE updates on assembly election schedule

Jharkhand assembly election: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification - October 18 (Phase 1) and October 22 (Phase 2)

Last date of nominations - Octover 25 (Phase 1) and October 29 (Phase 2)

Scrutiny of nominations - October 28 (Phase 1) and October 30 (Phase 2)

Last date of withdrawal of candidature - October 30 (Phase 1) and November 1 (Phase 2)

Phase 1 poll date - November 13

Phase 2 poll date - November 20

Date of counting of votes - November 23

Jharkhand polls Phase 1: List of constituencies to vote on November 13

1 Kodarma

2 Barkatha

3 Barhi

4 Barkagaon

5 Hazaribagh

6 Simaria (SC)

7 Chatra (SC)

8 Baharagora

9 Ghatsila (ST)

10 Potka (ST)

11 Jugsalai (SC)

12 Jamshedpur East

13 Jamshedpur West

14 Ichagarh

15 Seraikella (ST)

16 Chaibasa (ST)

17 Majhgaon (ST)

18 Jaganathpur (ST)

19 Manoharpur (ST)

20 Chakradharpur (ST)

21 Kharsawan (ST)

22 Tamar (ST)

23 Torpa (ST)

24 Khunti (ST)

25 Ranchi

26 Hatia

27 Kanke (SC)

28 Mandar (ST)

29 Sisai (ST)

30 Gumla (ST)

31 Bishunpur (ST)

32 Simdega (ST)

33 Kolebira (ST)

34 Lohardaga (ST)

35 Manika (ST)

36 Latehar (SC)

37 Panki

38 Daltonganj

39 Bishrampur

40 Chhatarpur (SC)

41 Hussainabad

42 Garhwa

43 Bhawanathpur

Jharkhand polls Phase 2: List of constituencies to vote on November 20

1 Rajmahal

2 Borio (ST)

3 Barhait (ST)

4 Litipara (ST)

5 Pakaur

6 Maheshpur (ST)

7 Sikaripara (ST)

8 Nala

9 Jamtara

10 Dumka (ST)

11 Jama (ST)

12 Jarmundi

13 Madhupur

14 Sarath

15 Deoghar (SC)

16 Poreyahat

17 Godda

18 Mahagama

19 Ramgarh

20 Mandu

21 Dhanwar

22 Bagodar

23 Jamua (SC)

24 Gandey

25 Giridih

26 Dumri

27 Gomia

28 Bermo

29 Bokaro

30 Chandankiyari (SC)

31 Sindri

32 Nirsa

33 Dhanbad

34 Jharia

35 Tundi

36 Baghmara

37 Silli

38 Khijri (ST)

