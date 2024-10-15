Jharkhand assembly election 2024: Full schedule of voting on 81 seats
Here is the phase-wise and constituency-wise schedule of the Jharkhand assembly election 2024, set to take place on November 13 and 20.
The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule of the Jharkhand assembly election 2024 on Tuesday. The assembly polls in Jharkhand will take place in two phases, on November 13 and 20. The results of the Jharkhand assembly polls will be announced on November 23, alongside Maharashtra.
The Jharkhand assembly's term ends on January 5, 2025, and elections for 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST), and the new government is expected to be formed a few days after the election results are announced.
Jharkhand assembly election: Key dates
Date of issue of gazette notification - October 18 (Phase 1) and October 22 (Phase 2)
Last date of nominations - Octover 25 (Phase 1) and October 29 (Phase 2)
Scrutiny of nominations - October 28 (Phase 1) and October 30 (Phase 2)
Last date of withdrawal of candidature - October 30 (Phase 1) and November 1 (Phase 2)
Phase 1 poll date - November 13
Phase 2 poll date - November 20
Date of counting of votes - November 23
Jharkhand polls Phase 1: List of constituencies to vote on November 13
1 Kodarma
2 Barkatha
3 Barhi
4 Barkagaon
5 Hazaribagh
6 Simaria (SC)
7 Chatra (SC)
8 Baharagora
9 Ghatsila (ST)
10 Potka (ST)
11 Jugsalai (SC)
12 Jamshedpur East
13 Jamshedpur West
14 Ichagarh
15 Seraikella (ST)
16 Chaibasa (ST)
17 Majhgaon (ST)
18 Jaganathpur (ST)
19 Manoharpur (ST)
20 Chakradharpur (ST)
21 Kharsawan (ST)
22 Tamar (ST)
23 Torpa (ST)
24 Khunti (ST)
25 Ranchi
26 Hatia
27 Kanke (SC)
28 Mandar (ST)
29 Sisai (ST)
30 Gumla (ST)
31 Bishunpur (ST)
32 Simdega (ST)
33 Kolebira (ST)
34 Lohardaga (ST)
35 Manika (ST)
36 Latehar (SC)
37 Panki
38 Daltonganj
39 Bishrampur
40 Chhatarpur (SC)
41 Hussainabad
42 Garhwa
43 Bhawanathpur
Jharkhand polls Phase 2: List of constituencies to vote on November 20
1 Rajmahal
2 Borio (ST)
3 Barhait (ST)
4 Litipara (ST)
5 Pakaur
6 Maheshpur (ST)
7 Sikaripara (ST)
8 Nala
9 Jamtara
10 Dumka (ST)
11 Jama (ST)
12 Jarmundi
13 Madhupur
14 Sarath
15 Deoghar (SC)
16 Poreyahat
17 Godda
18 Mahagama
19 Ramgarh
20 Mandu
21 Dhanwar
22 Bagodar
23 Jamua (SC)
24 Gandey
25 Giridih
26 Dumri
27 Gomia
28 Bermo
29 Bokaro
30 Chandankiyari (SC)
31 Sindri
32 Nirsa
33 Dhanbad
34 Jharia
35 Tundi
36 Baghmara
37 Silli
38 Khijri (ST)