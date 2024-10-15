Election date announcement live updates: Poll panel may declare Maharashtra, Jharkhand schedule today
Election date announcement live updates: The Election Commission of India said it will announce schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls at a press briefing at 3:30pm on Tuesday, October 15. The Maharashtra assembly's term will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand assembly is due to end on January 5, 2025....Read More
Maharashtra assembly election
The much anticipated elections in Maharashtra will feature a battle between two key alliances - the ruling Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP).
On October 12, the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique has led to rising tensions between the factions, with the Opposition claiming that under the Eknath Shinde-led government, Maharashtra has had a collapse in law and order.
Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole, held a press conference on October 13, and released a "chargesheet of corruption" against the Mahayuti government, detailing alleged scams, mismanagement and lapses in law and order.
Jharkhand assembly election
In Jharkhand as well, alliances will be facing off, with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance hoping for a win after the opposing alliance of the NDA had an almost clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections.
The JMM-led alliance has announced that they will contest all 81 seats in the election and are confident of winning against the BJP's “double-engine government.”
The Jharkhand BJP's core group will hold a meeting today chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah to discuss who will contest from the party in 81 seats, sources told news agency ANI.
Election date announcement live updates: Congress leader says, ‘EVM’s can be manipulated anywhere…'
Election date announcement live updates: Congress leader Rashid Alvi reacted to the upcoming announcement of poll dates in Jharkhand and Chattisgarh, calling into question the workings of the ECI and EVMs.
In his statement, he said, "EVM ka bada khel kahin bhi ho sakta hai aur uske liye BJP chunav se pehle yeh sab khel kar leti hai." (Manipulation of the EVM can happen anywhere and the BJP engages in many such activities before elections.)
The Congress leader's statement follows allegations by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha that the BJP was aware of the ECI announcing poll dates today ahead of time.
Election date announcement live updates: 'People of Maharashtra are angry, we will form government," says NCP-SP leader
Election date announcement live updates: NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh reacted to the ECI's announcement that poll dates for the state will be announced today, expressing confidence in the MVA forming government.
The leader spoke about the Maha Vikas Aghadi's prospects and told news agency ANI, “We are well coordinated. The people of Maharashtra are angry right now. Farmers are angry because of the inflation. Big industries that could have come to Maharashtra went to other states. It caused a lot of loss to the youth here. We are going to form the government in Maharashtra.”
The Maharashtra assembly's current term will end on November 26.
Election date announcement live updates: JMM claims BJP was aware of election dates before
In a post on X, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha put up a news article where chief minister Hemant Soren had claimed that the elections in Jharkhand would take place as per the convenience of the opposition.
The post added, “This was 1 month before the Jharkhand elections. Yesterday the BJP election in-charge said that the ECI will announce the elections today and the same thing happened. The boss has set everything up. What a scene!”
The post also tagged the Election Commission of India, asking “will you say something?”
Election date announcement live updates: CM Shinde declares toll-exemption ahead of polls, opposition calls it ‘jumla’
Election date announcement live updates: Chief minister Eknath Shinde announced a toll-exemption for light-motor vehicles at 5 entry points into Mumbai, a day before the ECI is set to announce assembly election dates.
While the move was generally celebrated, the opposition has termed it as a “jumla” to distract from the criticisms surrounding law and order the Mahayuti government has faced.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "This is an election 'jumla'. Do not take it seriously."
Prithviraj Chauhan also called it a desperate move by an alliance that is likely to lose elections.
Election date announcement live updates: JMM-led alliance to contest all 81 seats
Election date announcement live updates: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming election, chief minister Hemant Soren declared on Monday, ahead of poll dates being announced today.
Jharkhand's Vidhan Sabha is coming to an end on January 5, 2025.
“I participated in the JMM central committee meeting today along with all other workers and executive committee members. We reviewed our election preparedness and we are confident of winning the assembly elections. The JMM-led alliance will contest all the 81 seats,” said Soren.
The BJP is yet to announce its strategy in the upcoming elections.