Election date announcement live updates: Poll panel may declare Maharashtra, Jharkhand schedule today

Election date announcement live updates: The Election Commission of India said it will announce schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls at a press briefing at 3:30pm on Tuesday, October 15. The Maharashtra assembly's term will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand assembly is due to end on January 5, 2025.

Maharashtra assembly election

The much anticipated elections in Maharashtra will feature a battle between two key alliances - the ruling Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP).

On October 12, the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique has led to rising tensions between the factions, with the Opposition claiming that under the Eknath Shinde-led government, Maharashtra has had a collapse in law and order.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole, held a press conference on October 13, and released a "chargesheet of corruption" against the Mahayuti government, detailing alleged scams, mismanagement and lapses in law and order.

Jharkhand assembly election

In Jharkhand as well, alliances will be facing off, with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance hoping for a win after the opposing alliance of the NDA had an almost clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections.

The JMM-led alliance has announced that they will contest all 81 seats in the election and are confident of winning against the BJP's “double-engine government.”

The Jharkhand BJP's core group will hold a meeting today chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah to discuss who will contest from the party in 81 seats, sources told news agency ANI.