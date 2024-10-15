EC calls out 'huge distortion' in exit polls, questions 'early trends' on counting day

The Election Commission on Tuesday said huge distortion was created due to exit polls, calling for self-introspection by pollsters. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

“A major distortion is being created due to Exit Polls and expectations set by it. This is a matter of deliberation and introspection for the Press, especially for electronic media. In the last few elections, 2-3 things are happening simultaneously if we look at the entire canvas together...First, an Exit Poll comes - we don't govern it...But there is a need for self-introspection,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at the presser to announce assembly election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.



“What was the sample size, where was the survey done, how did the result come and what is my responsibility if I did not match to that result, are there disclosures - all of these need to be seen. There are bodies which govern this...I am sure the time has come that Associations/Bodies which govern, will do some self-regulation,” he added.



ALSO READ: Haryana, J&K election results: How accurate were exit polls

EC questions early counting trends

The CEC also questioned early trends shown on TV channels within 15-30 minutes of the start of assembly election vote counting.



“Counting happens roughly on the third day after the elections end. Expectations rise from 6 pm...but there is no scientific base to this in public disclosure. When counting begins, results start pouring at 8.05-8.10 am. This is nonsense. The first counting (of EVMs) begins at 8.30 am...Are the initial trends to justify the Exit Poll?” Rajiv Kumar said.



Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll date announcement LIVE



“We start putting the results at 9.30 am on the website...So, when the actual results start coming in, there is a mismatch. That mismatch can lead to serious issues sometimes. The gap between expectations and achievements is nothing but frustration. So, this issue is such that needs some deliberation,” the poll panel chief.



Several exit poll projections had shown the Congress to sweep assembly elections in Haryana. However, the BJP defied all the projections to emerge victorious in the northern state and secure a third straight term with 48 seats.



The exit poll projections had predicted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with an edge to the Congress-NC alliance. The National Conference won 42 seats and Congress bagged six in the 90-member assembly.



On the counting day, early trends on several TV channels showed that Congress was leading in Haryana with 60-plus seats. As the day progressed, the BJP turned the tables and ended up with 48 seats.

Maharashtra and Haryana election dates announced

The Election Commission announced that the assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. Jharkhand will witness a two-phased voting on November 13 and 20. The results for both the states will be declared on November 23.