Maharashtra assembly election on November 20; Jharkhand in 2 phases; results on November 23: ECI announces dates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, October 15, announced the dates for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls. Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20, while polling will be held in two phases in Jharkhand on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.

The Election Commission had convened a press conference in New Delhi at 3.30pm on Tuesday to announce the details.

Dates for filing nominations

Rajiv Kumar said the date of issue of Gazette notification for the Maharashtra assembly election is October 22, last date of filing nominations is October 29, the date for scrutiny of nominations will be October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4.

While the term of the 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year.

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Key Details

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a key contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction, Congress) and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance (BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde faction, NCP-Ajit Pawar faction).

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats, while the Congress secured 44. The BJP's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections saw a drop, winning only nine seats out of 48, compared to 23 in the previous term, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi won 30 seats.

Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: Key Details

The Jharkhand assembly's term ends on January 5, 2025, and elections for 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST) are expected by December 2024.

On September 24, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar led a review of poll preparations in Ranchi, urging agencies to curb money power in elections.

In 2019, Jharkhand's elections were held in five phases. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed confidence in a pro-incumbency vote for BJP, criticizing Hemant Soren's governance and anticipating a BJP-led government in Jharkhand.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections 2019

Maharashtra held its assembly election on October 21, 2019, with the results declared on October 24, 2019.

Jharkhand's election was conducted in five phases from November 30 to December 20, 2019, and the results were announced on December 23, 2019.

These elections were pivotal in shaping the political landscape in both states, with major party alliances and outcomes significantly impacting governance.