Maharashtra assembly election schedule: Polling on November 20, counting on November 23

The Maharashtra assembly election will be held in a single phase on November 20, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. The results will be declared on November 23. Maharashtra assembly elections: The Mahayuti alliance is currently in power in the state. (Representational)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase.

"For Maharashtra, this will be in a single phase. Date of notification - October 22, last date of nomination - October 29, scrutiny - October 30, last date of withdrawal - November 4 and the date of polling will be November 20 and counting will be held on November 23," he said.

He said setting the date of poll on a Wednesday was deliberate.

"You will notice that the date of the poll is Wednesday. This is deliberate and we have tried that it is mid-week so that the issue of urban apathy is handled," he added.

The Maharashtra assembly election will entail a two-sided contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and the Congress, and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

In the recent parliamentary elections, the BJP-led MVA won just 17 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP's share fell to 9 seats, down from 23 five years ago. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi – comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) – secured 30 seats.

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.