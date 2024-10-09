Haryana, J&K election results: How accurate were exit polls

After the Lok Sabha elections, the election results in Haryana have gone sharply against the exit poll predictions, once again raising questions about their reliability. Counting of votes at a centre for Haryana Assembly polls in Jind on October 8.(PTI)

The prediction of an easy win for the Congress in Haryana, went off-mark as the ruling BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in assembly, while the Congress managed to win 37 seats.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling party in the state has retained power and halted the Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, the results of which were announced Tuesday.

The party's performance surpassed even its 2014 breakthrough, when the BJP first came to power on its own.

In Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls had given an edge to the alliance of the Congress and the National Conference (NC), which, after results were declared emerged victorious with 48 seats.

While the NC emerged as the single largest party in Jammu Kashmir elections with 42 seats in 90 assembly constituencies. Its ally, the Congress, won 6 seats.

The BJP won 29 seats, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 3. The Jammu and Kashmir People Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each, while Independent candidates bagged seven seats.

In the Kashmir region, the NC has increased the number of its MLAs from 15 to 42 between 2014 and 2024. The Congress’s number of MLAs has fallen from 12 in 2014 to 7 in 2024.

What had exit polls predicted exactly?