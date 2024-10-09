Election results in numbers: How BJP, NC fared in vote share in Haryana, Kashmir polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday won a historic third mandate in Haryana after security 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being facilitated by Union minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh at the party headquarters in New Delhi on October 8, 2024.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The party's performance surpassed even its 2014 breakthrough, when the BJP first came to power on its own.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling party in the state has retained power and halted the Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, the results of which were announced Tuesday.

In Jammu Kashmir, where elections assembly election were held for the first time since the the collapse of the PDP-BJP regime on June 20, 2018, and the subsequent abrogation of Article 370, the alliance of National Conference and Congress secured an absolute majority, winning 48 seats.

Here's how the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir fared in numbers.

Haryana assembly election

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats in the state, one more than its 2014 tally, the Congress won 37 seats and the INLD two. Three Independent candidates also tasted victory. The JJP and the AAP could not win any seats.

The BJP had contested 89 of the 90 seats in Haryana this time. It did not contest the Sirsa seat, from where its ally Gopal Kanda was the sitting MLA. Kanda, however, lost his seat.

Both its seat share and vote share, 53.3% and 39.9% respectively are the highest ever for the party in any assembly election in the state.



The Congress, meanwhile, garnered a vote share of 39.09% – its best in the state’s assembly elections since 2005, when it won 42.5% of the total votes.

In the 2019 assembly polls, when the BJP won 40 seats out of 90 in the assembly, its vote share was 36.49%. The Congress, meanwhile, had a 28.08% vote share for its 31 seats.

Meanwhile, the INLD, which won two seats, improved on its vote share of 2019, securing 4.14% this time as against 2.44% last time when it had won only one seat.

NOTA vote share stood at 0.38% this time as against 0.52% in the last elections.



Jammu and Kashmir election



While the National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in Jammu Kashmir elections with 42 seats in 90 assembly constituencies

NC's ally, the Congress won 6 seats. The BJP won 29 seats, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 3.



The Jammu and Kashmir People Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each, while Independent candidates bagged seven seats.

