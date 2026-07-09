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    Myanmar won’t allow misuse of its land against India, says MHA

    The two-day meeting, held on July 7-8, was led by Union home secretary Govind Mohan and Myanmar deputy home minister Major General Min Thu.

    Published on: Jul 9, 2026, 08:38:33 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    India and Myanmar reviewed the prevailing security situation along the India-Myanmar border and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability and security along the India-Myanmar border, the government said on Wednesday.

    The meeting reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding friendship and close partnership between the two nations. (File Photo/ ANI)
    The meeting reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding friendship and close partnership between the two nations. (File Photo/ ANI)

    The two-day meeting, held on July 7-8, was led by Union home secretary Govind Mohan and Myanmar deputy home minister Major General Min Thu.

    Also Read| MHA, Ladakh bodies reach consensus after 3-hour meeting in Leh

    “Both sides underscored the importance of preventing the misuse of sovereign territory for activities inimical to their security interests. The Myanmar side assured that its territory would not be permitted to be used against India’s security interests,” the Union home ministry said in a statement.

    The meeting reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding friendship and close partnership between the two nations.

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    Home/India News/Myanmar Won’t Allow Misuse Of Its Land Against India, Says MHA
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