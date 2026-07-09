‘Suhagrat Express’ video deleted: Decorator booked over bedroom-style decor in 1st AC coupe
The South Central Railway stated that the decorator who decorated the 1st AC coupe was booked under the extant provisions of the Railway Act.
The viral video of a 1st AC coupe decorated with flowers, balloons, and fairy lights has been deleted from the Instagram page where it was initially shared. This came following social media backlash and actions taken by Indian Railways.
In a tweet on their official X profile, South Central Railway stated that the train was decorated by a contractor hired by a couple travelling on July 6. After the video went viral, the contractor was booked, and a case was lodged against him.
“A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on 6th July, 2026 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe,” the railways wrote.
The organisation added, “The decorator's entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorized and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings.”
The statement on X stated: “Further, the decorator has been booked under the extant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorized entry into the train, travelling without ticket and indulging in trespassing.”
What was the row all about?
The row began when a video went viral showing a 1st AC coupe decorated like a bedroom with flowers, balloons, and fairy lights. The video was originally shared by a Jalna-based event decoration service provider called “Rahat Room Decoration”.
However, now the video has been deleted from the page. Upon clicking the video link, a message appears that reads, “Sorry, this page isn't available.”
Social media reacts:
Though some social media users welcomed the railway's actions, others questioned how the decorator could get on a train and decorate a coupe without authorities intervening.
An individual wrote, “Were the railway employees and officials blindfolded while this coach was being decorated by the decorator? Action should be taken against everyone responsible at the station, from the station master to the RPF. The decorator's fault isn't as grave as the negligence of the railway staff, and the couple who orchestrated this. The decorator must have been sent by the place where he works; he wouldn't have come willingly.”
Another commented, “Wasn't the simple solution to ask the couple to pay for the damages and cleaning? Instead of suspending a staff member and booking the decorator.”
The South Central Railway also suspended the concerned Ticket Checker of the Nandigram Express.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More