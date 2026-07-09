‘Suhagrat Express’ video deleted: Decorator booked over bedroom-style decor in 1st AC coupe

The viral video of a 1st AC coupe decorated with flowers, balloons, and fairy lights has been deleted from the Instagram page where it was initially shared. This came following social media backlash and actions taken by Indian Railways. Snippets from a video that went viral and has now been deleted. (Screengrab (Instagram))

In a tweet on their official X profile, South Central Railway stated that the train was decorated by a contractor hired by a couple travelling on July 6. After the video went viral, the contractor was booked, and a case was lodged against him.

“A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on 6th July, 2026 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe,” the railways wrote.

The organisation added, “The decorator's entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorized and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings.”

The statement on X stated: “Further, the decorator has been booked under the extant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorized entry into the train, travelling without ticket and indulging in trespassing.”