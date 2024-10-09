MK Stalin congratulates Cong-NC alliance for victory in J&K polls: ‘It’s a mandate to…'

Jammu Kashmir election result: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday congratulated the National Conference and the Congress after their alliance emerged victorious in the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Allies who have been going strong with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) since 2019, have started speaking out against the MK Stalin-led party’s governance and administration (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

In Jammu Kashmir, where assembly elections were held for the first time since the collapse of the PDP-BJP regime in 2018, and the subsequent abrogation of Article 370, the alliance of National Conference (NC) and Congress secured an absolute majority, winning 48 seats. Follow election results live updates here.

In a post on X, Stalin congratulated the NC- Congress alliance and the people of the Union Territory for the election results.

“Congratulations to the JKNC-INC alliance and the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the stupendous victory! This is more than just a win for INDIA and democracy—it's a mandate to fulfil the aspirations of restoring the dignity and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir that the Union BJP Government unjustly stripped away,” Stalin wrote on X.

He also added that the moment marks the “beginning of a just and inclusive future that honours the hopes of every Kashmiri”.

Of the 48 seats, the National Conference won 42, the Congress clinched six seats. The BJP won 29 seats, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won three seats.

The vote share of the National Conference stood at 23.43%, while the BJP bagged 25.64% vote share. The vote share of Congress remained at 11.97%.

The BJP has increased its number of MLAs in the new assembly solely on the basis on an improved performance in the Jammu region.

In the Kashmir region, the NC has increased the number of its MLAs from 15 to 42 between 2014 and 2024. The Congress’s number of MLAs has fallen from 12 in 2014 to 7 in 2024.