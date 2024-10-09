Haryana, J&K election results live updates: INDIA bloc allies ask Congress to review poll strategy after Haryana debacle

Assembly election results live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders after the party's victory in the Haryana assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Haryana, J&K election results live updates: Like Lok Sabha elections 2024, assembly election results for the state of Haryana and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday defied exit poll predictions. -In Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beat a decade of anti-incumbency to register a hat-trick victory.

-The party staged a comeback from a setback during initial rounds of vote counting when the Congress seemed poised for a handsome victory.

-In a seesaw battle, the BJP won 48 seats in the 90-member state assembly. On the other hand, a shocked Congress party bagged 37 seats. Two candidates of the INLD and three independents also registered wins.

-Reacting to the result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a triumph of “truth over lies” and said that the verdict would “resonate far and wide”. “The people of Haryana have achieved something remarkable. For the first time, a government has been given the opportunity to retain power for a third straight time,” he added.

-A demoralised Congress alleged the possibility of foul play and termed the results as a “defeat of democracy”.

-In J&K, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance secured 49 seats, defying exit poll projections that indicated a possibility of a hung assembly in the 90-member house.

-The result will provide an elected government to J&K after a gap of six years, following the collapse of the PDP-BJP regime on June 20, 2018, and the subsequent abrogation of Article 370.

-National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah announced that his son, Omar Abdullah, will be the next chief minister of the Union Territory. A day prior to the poll results, he had also said that his party is open to collaborating with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP if necessary to form the government in the region.