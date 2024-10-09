Haryana, J&K election results live updates: INDIA bloc allies ask Congress to review poll strategy after Haryana debacle
Haryana, J&K election results live updates: Like Lok Sabha elections 2024, assembly election results for the state of Haryana and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday defied exit poll predictions. -In Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beat a decade of anti-incumbency to register a hat-trick victory....Read More
-The party staged a comeback from a setback during initial rounds of vote counting when the Congress seemed poised for a handsome victory.
-In a seesaw battle, the BJP won 48 seats in the 90-member state assembly. On the other hand, a shocked Congress party bagged 37 seats. Two candidates of the INLD and three independents also registered wins.
-Reacting to the result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a triumph of “truth over lies” and said that the verdict would “resonate far and wide”. “The people of Haryana have achieved something remarkable. For the first time, a government has been given the opportunity to retain power for a third straight time,” he added.
-A demoralised Congress alleged the possibility of foul play and termed the results as a “defeat of democracy”.
-In J&K, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance secured 49 seats, defying exit poll projections that indicated a possibility of a hung assembly in the 90-member house.
-The result will provide an elected government to J&K after a gap of six years, following the collapse of the PDP-BJP regime on June 20, 2018, and the subsequent abrogation of Article 370.
-National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah announced that his son, Omar Abdullah, will be the next chief minister of the Union Territory. A day prior to the poll results, he had also said that his party is open to collaborating with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP if necessary to form the government in the region.
Haryana, J&K election results live updates: ‘Big responsibility of inculcating sense of belonging’ says Omar Abdullah
Haryana, J&K election results live updates: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said that the new government that will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir has a very big responsibility to inculcating a "sense of belonging" to the people of the Kashmir valley.
"It is the responsibility of the NC- CPM- Congress alliance to stand up to the expectations of the people and work for their welfare. It has now become essential for us to build relations with the centre so that we can solve the problems of J&K. National Conference has got more votes and our responsibility has increased," he said.
Haryana, J&K election results live updates: Rajeev Chandrasekhar wishes NC for J&K poll win
Haryana, J&K election results live updates: Former Union minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated National Conference and Omar Abdullah for their victory in the assembly elections to Jammu and Kashmir.
“Congratulations and Best wishes to @OmarAbdullah and his colleagues in @JKNC,” he wrote in a post on X.
Assembly election results live updates: MK Stalin congratulates Congress-NC alliance for J&K win
Assembly election results live updates: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday congratulated the Congress-NC alliance for their victory in J&K assembly elections.
"Congratulations to the JKNC-INC alliance and the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the stupendous victory! This is more than just a win for #INDIA and democracy—it's a mandate to fulfil the aspirations of restoring the dignity and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir that the Union BJP Government unjustly stripped away.
This moment marks the beginning of a just and inclusive future that honours the hopes of every Kashmiri," wrote Stalin in a post on X.
Assembly election results live updates: Haryana CM Saini seeks mother's blessings after poll win
Assembly election results live updates: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday night visited his mother and sought her blessings after the BJP won the Haryana assembly polls with an absolute majority.
Saini won the Ladwa seat with a margin of 16,054 votes against Congress' Mewa Singh and independent candidate Vikramjeet Singh Cheema.
"I want to thank the 2.80 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on the works of BJP for the third time. All this is only because of PM Modi. Under his leadership, we are moving forward. He spoke to me and gave his blessings. I had faith that the poor, farmers and the youth of Haryana would bless me," he said earlier.