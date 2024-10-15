Congress appoints senior leaders as observers for Jharkhand, Maharashtra polls

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday appointed senior leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as observers for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Polling in these two states is scheduled for next month, with the results to be announced on November 23. Congress general secretary (organisation), KC Venugoal. (INCIndia)

This comes right after Congress’ debacle in Haryana elections where BJP won for the third time, securing 48 seats despite exit polls predicting a definite win for the Congress, which was able to secure only 37 seats.

In a press communique shared by Congress general secretary (organisation), KC Venugoal, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara have been assigned Mumbai and Konkan region while Vidarbha region will be handled by former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) and Madhya Pradesh MLA and former minister Umang Singhar.

Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and senior Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy have been deputed to Marathwada region while former Chhattisgarh deputy CM TS Singhdeo and senior Karnataka minister MB Patil have been assigned Western Maharashtra.

Senior Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasser Hussain and senior Telangana minister D Anasuya Seethakka have been asked to look after North Maharashtra. Senior leaders Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande have been appointed state election senior coordinators.

These appointments come a day after a meeting between Maharashtra Congress leaders and the party’s senior leadership, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, state unit chief Nana Patole, leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Vijay Wadettiwar, and senior leader Balasaheb Thorat.

The party also appointed senior leaders Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Telangana deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu as senior observers for Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Congress’ announcement came hours before the Election Commission announced the election schedule for the two states. Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20 and Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and 20.

The Maharashtra Assembly, which has 288 seats, will see its term end on November 26 and Jharkhand Assembly, consisting of 81 seats, will conclude its term on January 5.

In Maharashtra, the ruling coalition, Mahayuti — the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party—will face the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (NCP-SP) as well as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Whereas in Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the INDIA alliance, will be up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the BJP.