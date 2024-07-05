BJP counters Lalu's claim of Modi govt's fall by August: ‘Day dream, take rest’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promptly dismissed Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad's claims on Friday that the Narendra Modi government could collapse within a month, calling them “hallucinations”. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav wears a sliver crown during the party's 28th foundation day, at party office, in Patna on Friday. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav is also seen. (Pappi Sharma/ANI )

Prasad, speaking at an event marking 28 years of his party's formation, asserted that the Modi government was weak and predicted it could fall as early as August. “The Modi government is weak (kamzor). It can fall any time. It can fall in August,” RJD supremo said.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai countered Prasad's remarks, saying, "Lalu Prasad Yadav is day dreaming. By making Narendra Modi the PM for the third time, people have shown that the country will move forward only under his leadership. Similarly, under PM Modi and Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar will continue to move forward.

“Bihar will not accept the RJD and the INDI alliance that had destroyed the state,” the Modi government minister added.

Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary echoed, advising Prasad, a former Bihar CM, to take rest. "He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is a former Bihar CM, I would advise him to take some rest. The BJP alone has 240 seats (in Lok Sabha), while its allies have 293 seats. He, however, has won just four seats," Choudhary said.

Lalu Yadav urged party workers to prepare for potential political shifts, saying that despite setbacks, the RJD had increased its seats and vote share in recent elections.

"For quite some time, we have been the single largest party in the Bihar assembly. Unlike many others, we have never compromised on ideology," said Prasad, recalling his tenure and achievements, including the arrest of Lal Krishna Advani in 1990.

(Inputs from PTI)