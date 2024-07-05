‘Modi govt will fall by August’: RJD chief Lalu Prasad tells party workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Friday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre can fall by August and elections can happen anytime. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(ANI)

"I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi's government in Delhi is very weak and it can fall by August...," the former Union minister said at an event to mark his party's foundation day.

In the Lok Sabha election 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 seats but fell short of the majority mark of 272. BJP formed the government with the support of its ally parties like JD(U), TDP etc., paving the way for PM Modi's third consecutive term. Since Modi 3.0 came into power, several Opposition leaders have been claiming that the government won't last long and would fall in few months. Lalu's latest remarks have given a fresh push to such claims.

Bihar's ruling JD(U) is in alliance with the BJP, both at the Centre and the state.

RJD leader and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav hit out at JD(U) and said that the party compromised with its ideology by allying with the BJP to stay in power. He boasted about RJD's performance in the recently held Lok Sabha Election 2024, highlighting that the party's vote share had increased while that of NDA had decreased.

"...Those from Janata Dal (U)compromised with their ideology due to their greed for power and allied with BJP. Rashtriya Janata Dal is the only party which has neither compromised nor kneeled before BJP. Being in power is not the biggest thing. Our fight is for those who are weak & deprived...In Lok Sabha elections, our vote share increased by 9%, while NDA's vote share was reduced by 6%. Today, RJD has won 4 seats. We could have won more. Even then, our alliance has won 9 seats in this Lok Sabha polls...," said Tejashwi.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and NDA government in Bihar is under fire due to the collapse of several bridges in the state in the last few months. While authorities are claiming heavy rains as possible cause, Opposition has flagged the incidents as corrupt governance.