BJP leader Jamal Siddiqui wants India Gate renamed to ‘Bharat Mata Dwar’

PTI |
Jan 06, 2025 09:06 PM IST

Siddiqui claimed that the government under Modi has worked to heal the wounds inflicted by "Mughal invaders" and "British robbers".

BJP's minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to rename India Gate as "Bharat Mata Dwar".

People gather at the India Gate on the first day of 2025 to celebrate New Year, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Siddiqui in his letter claimed that the government under Modi has worked to heal the wounds inflicted by "Mughal invaders" and "British robbers", saying it has made the country happy by erasing the taints of slavery.

"Renaming India Gate as Bharat Mata Dwar will be a true tribute to thousands of patriots, who made the supreme sacrifice and whose names are inscribed on its structure," he said.

He noted that the Modi government has rechristened the road named after Aurangzeb as A P J Kalam Road and installed the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose in the canopy which housed King George V's statue. The British king's statue was removed in 1968 and the canopy at India Gate had remained vacant.

Raj Path was renamed as Kartavya Path, lining it with the Indian culture, he said, adding the name Bharat Mata Dwar can be given to India Gate in a similar vein.

