Book Box: Railsong and the art of reading slowly

A Sunday morning in January, with the feel of winter in the salty sea air. We sit in a rooftop coffee shop on the Arabian Sea. Above us, planes fly by. And pigeons too.

“Be careful,” the waiter warns us. “Should we put the roof up?”

“No, no,” we laugh. We like the sky above us. Besides, pigeons are lucky.

Railsong, the saga we are reading this month, confirms this. As our motherless heroine, Charu Chitol, emerges from the railway train onto Victoria Terminus, a pigeon shits in her hair. “Vanda nahi,” a passerby tells her. It is no matter. Pigeon shit on your hair is, in fact, an omen of good fortune. It is a story we all recognise, a folk refrain from our lives.

Railsong has many moments that resonate thus. The book affects us all in different ways.

For readers like me who have read Rahul Bhattacharya’s earlier books, it lives up to our hyped expectations.

Years ago, I picked up Pundits from Pakistan. I’m still not sure what possessed a non-cricketing enthusiast like me to do so — but once I did, there was no putting it down. I quickly turned a fervent fan, as this sporting history drew me in with its quirky, irreverent voice.

Later, I read The Sly Company of People Who Care while travelling in Georgetown, Guyana, marvelling all over again at this talented young writer, who seemed to capture the people of a place with his portraits and its soul with his storytelling.

We read aloud other railway books — Moonlight Express by Monisha Rajesh and Branch Line to Eternity by Bill Aitken. And we reference Amitava Kumar’s new book The Social Life of Trains. Before we come back, again, to Railsong.

Railsong slows me down. Of course it does. It is meant to. It’s train travel, after all — a saga that starts in a railway colony in 1960s Bengal and goes on to the Bombay of the seventies and eighties. There’s something here for everyone — the small-town childhood person, the train traveller, the girl who wants to work, the rebel, the idealist. We all love Charu, the girl with grit, whose story mirrors that of India, as she journeys west by train from Calcutta to Bombay.

“It’s like a layer of dense chocolate cake; there’s so much in it to chew on,” says R. We nod vigorously.

Quinoa upma arrives, and then a plate of English breakfast with baked beans and hash browns, which we cut up into little pieces and pass around.

V is talking about her daily Pune–Bombay train journeys, about the kindness of strangers. M remembers the newspapers she spread on train floors.

Cappuccino arrives, and cutting chai. R reads aloud a passage; we exclaim over the descriptions of the perspiring air and the metal clips at the end of paper files, the quality of grief and of camaraderie.

“How many layers there are!” M says.

Our waiter brings French toast with whipped cream and strawberry jam. We each take little squares. Thus far, we have been in agreement over the rave-worthiness of Railsong.

But now we begin to argue.

It is time to decide what books we read next month. The shortlist is swollen and scintillating, exhilarating and overwhelming. The readers are irrepressible. They want it all. If only. It’s time for me, as moderator, to moot, well… moderation.

There’s Ed Yong’s The Immense World. “It’s slow by itself. Shall we pair it with an animal novel?” I suggest.