‘Ready to even go to jail if…’: Mamata Banerjee meets sacked Bengal teachers after Supreme Court verdict

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met thousands of teaching and non-teaching staffers who lost their jobs in government-run and aided schools following a recent Supreme Court verdict that scrapped over 25,000 appointments, calling the recruitment process “vitiated". West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file)

Hundreds of affected individuals gathered at Netaji Indoor Stadium for the meeting in Kolkata, where Mamata Banerjee assured them of her support, stating, “I stand by those who lost their jobs in schools in Bengal. I will do everything to restore their dignity.”

She added that the state government is bound by the Supreme Court’s order, but “will take proactive steps to ensure the situation is handled with utmost care and fairness.”

“I will not allow eligible candidates to lose school jobs… I am ready to even go to jail if anyone wants to penalise me for standing with those who lost school jobs,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also alleged that her name was being dragged into something about which she has no inkling.

“We have separate plans to ensure eligible candidates don't become jobless or have a break in service,” Mamata Banerjee added.

The chaos outside the stadium reflected the emotional weight of the moment — large crowds, including those without official entry passes, thronged the venue, leading to a security challenge, news agency PTI reported. Police had a tough time managing the crowd as people attempted to gain entry to hear the chief minister speak.

The gathering was her first major public outreach since the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta high court's order that cancelled thousands of appointments due to procedural lapses and irregularities in the recruitment process.