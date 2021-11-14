Live
Breaking News: With 39,256 fresh Covid-19 cases, Russia's tally tops 9 million
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Nov 14, 2021 07:00 AM IST
PM Modi to transfer first PMAY-G instalment to Tripura beneficiaries
PM Modi will transfer first PMAY-G instalment to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura today, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said.
Nov 14, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Russia's Covid-19 tally tops 9 million
Russia records 39,256 new Covid-19 cases, as tally rises to 9,031,851. With 1241 fresh fatalities, toll mounts to 254,167.
The former Union minister also said the enemies of Hinduism were those who tried to defame the religion.
File image of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.(PTI)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 06:32 AM IST
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “On October 25 last year, the BJP-ruled MCDs stated in an order that the increased rates of (commercial) property tax will be reduced till March 31, 2022, but those who have deposited extra tax will not be refunded.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations of allegedly tricking traders by first raising different taxes(ANI)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 04:26 AM IST
Courts in Delhi have been on high alert since the shocking murder of gangster Jitender Gogi inside the Rohini court complex nearly two months ago.
DCP Jaiker said that Kumar was a drinking problem and had not reported for duty in the last three-four days(HT File)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 04:03 AM IST
When Lakra and Partagiri did not return till Friday evening to the Bijapur district headquarters, a search operation was launched by the police and administration.
Sub-engineer Roshan Lakra who works for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), went missing on Thursday when they had gone to survey a road about to be built between Bijapur town and Gorna-Mankeli. (SOURCED.)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The rickshaw-puller said that he was taken by surprise when the widow told him about her decision to will her property over to him and his family.
Minati Patnaik of Sutahat Christiansahi area of Cuttack on Friday willed her three-storeyed pucca house and all her belongings and her gold ornaments worth more than a crore to the family of Budha Samal. (SOURCED.)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The agency’s decision to cancel the show, was taken after a meeting with officials at the Panaji police station on Saturday where the police told them they anticipated a law and order problem if the show was held.
Munawar Faruqui has seen several shows cancelled across the country under sustained pressure from self-styled vigilantes. (HINDUSTAN.)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:44 AM IST
“Bitcoin Scam is big. But Bitcoin Scam Cover-up is much bigger. Because it has to cover up someone’s fake big ego,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Karnataka bitcoin case is big but the cover-up is much bigger. (HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , New Delhi
According to two persons familiar with the matter, at the meeting, there was a consensus that the government should not make any private digital currency, as legal tender and unregulated cryptocurrencies have exposed gullible Indians to financial risks.
The crucial meeting comes two days after RBI governor Shaktikanta Das sounded alarm on cryptocurrencies, cautioning investors on the potential pitfalls of the digital currencies.
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Habibganj railway station, redeveloped with modern airport-like amenities, on November 15, during his visit to the state capital.
A worker installs a nameplate after Habibganj railway station was renamed as Rani Kamlapati railway station, in Bhopal, on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 04:28 AM IST
UP elections: “The SP will win over 400 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Inflation and unemployment have increased,” Akhilesh Yadav said in Gorakhpur on Saturday.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 12:56 AM IST
There are two parallel processes going on simultaneously. One is the recovery from Covid and the other is the recovery of the economy. Both are showing resilience in different forms,” Jaishankar said.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar visits the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 04:17 AM IST
Four personnel of the country’s oldest paramilitary were also killed in the militant ambush in Manipur
Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles and his wife killed in a terrorist attack at Singhat sub-division, in Churachandpur on Saturday. Five soldiers of Assam Rifles and two of their family members also lost their lives. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 03:35 AM IST
Railway police officials said that the caller is a Kandivli resident, who works in Dubai. On Saturday evening, he contacted railway cops from Dubai and shared information allegedly as an alert citizen.
Security has been increased at railway stations and other installations across Mumbai after the Railway Police on Saturday received a phone call informing about a possible bomb attack in the city. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Justice Lalit has a vision – to make access to justice not just a slogan but a reality for the person living in the remotest part of the country.
Justice U U Lalit interview: ‘Good quality legal aid possible only if senior lawyers join outreach drive’
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 04:44 AM IST