BREAKING: 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina
BREAKING: 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina

india news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Breaking news today January 21, 2023:

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 21, 2023 06:05 AM IST

    Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Argentina

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology.

Wrestling chief to step aside, announces Anurag Thakur; wrestlers call off stir

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 02:09 AM IST

The Union sports minister said that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is battling sexual harassment charges, will be probed by an oversight committee, which will have four weeks to complete the inquiry.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur addressing media after holding a meeting with the protesting wrestlers (ANI)
Sports minister Anurag Thakur addressing media after holding a meeting with the protesting wrestlers (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Opposition pushes for caste census in Madhya Pradesh before elections

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The Samajwadi Party echoed similar sentiments and said it has started holding meetings and rallies across districts over the demand.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath.(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath.(ANI)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Experts slam move to dewater Haiderpur wetland

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department drained out Haiderpur wetland, a protected Ramsar site that some believe to be the best upland in North India, forcing tens of thousands of migratory birds to leave the most prominent bird site in western Uttar Pradesh.

Experts slam move to dewater Haiderpur wetland
Experts slam move to dewater Haiderpur wetland
ByJayashree Nandi and S Raju, New Delhi/meerut
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking ‘one car, one person’

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking enforcement of “one car one person” norm, besides demanding imposition of environmental tax on every second vehicle, stating that these are policy issues on which courts cannot intervene.

The plea says limiting the number of cars can help keep a check on pollution. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
The plea says limiting the number of cars can help keep a check on pollution. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Professor who shared Mamata’s cartoon discharged after 11 years

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:28 AM IST

A local court in West Bengal has acquitted Ambikesh Mahapatra, a chemistry professor at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, nearly 11 years after he was arrested for forwarding allegedly derogatory cartoon about chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ambikesh Mahapatra, a chemistry professor at Jadavpur University, was arrested in 2012. (PTI)
Ambikesh Mahapatra, a chemistry professor at Jadavpur University, was arrested in 2012. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
PILs against Soren: CBI books Kolkata businessman, police for filing false FIRs

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:26 AM IST

CBI has registered an FIR against a Kolkata-based businessman, Amit Agrawal, and officials of Kolkata Police, for allegedly lodging a false case against a Ranchi-based lawyer, Rajeev Kumar.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
‘Rozgar Mela’ face of good governance: Modi

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:19 AM IST

The Rozgar Mela recruitment drive has become an “identity of our good governance”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the recruits under the Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing on Friday. (ANI/PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the recruits under the Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing on Friday. (ANI/PIB)
ByAnish Yande, New Delhi
Azmat Jah to succeed Mukarram Jah as Hyd Nizam

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:19 AM IST

Having done his schooling in London and graduation from California, Azmat Jah is a professional photographer and cinematographer and has worked with the likes of Steven Speilberg and Richard Attenborough

Mukarram Jah, who passed away in Turkey’s capital of Istanbul last week and was laid to rest at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on Wednesday, had declared that Azmat Jha, born to his first wife Princess Esra, would be his heir apparent. (HT Photo)
Mukarram Jah, who passed away in Turkey’s capital of Istanbul last week and was laid to rest at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on Wednesday, had declared that Azmat Jha, born to his first wife Princess Esra, would be his heir apparent. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Lokesh padayatra yet to get police permission: TDP

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Nara Lokesh said he had decided to go on the padayatra to get first-hand information on the problems being faced by all sections of the people. “We shall take the issues to the notice of the government. If it does not respond positively then the problems will be resolved once the TDP is back in power”

The proposed padayatra of of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh will begin from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27. (HT Archives)
The proposed padayatra of of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh will begin from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Air India urination case: Airline fined 30 lakh, pilot’s licence suspended for 3 months

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:16 AM IST

The DGCA imposed a ₹30 lakh fine on Air India for inadequate and untimely action in connection with a case where a flyer allegedly urinated upon a co-passenger

On Thursday, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, the accused in the urination case. (ANI)
On Thursday, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, the accused in the urination case. (ANI)
ByNeha LM Tripathi
‘Targeted killing’: NIA says in charge sheet in Nettaru murder case

india news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 12:14 AM IST

NIA alleged the targeted killing was part of Popular Front of India’s plan to create terror to further its agenda of establishing an Islamic rule in India by 2047

NIA named 20 people in the charge sheet in Praveen Nettaru murder case filed before a special court in Bengaluru. (ANI)
NIA named 20 people in the charge sheet in Praveen Nettaru murder case filed before a special court in Bengaluru. (ANI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Wrestlers knock on IOA door as WFI chief digs in

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:09 AM IST

The revolt by India’s top wrestlers reached the doors of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday, with the grapplers making charges of sexual harassment and mental torture against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, prompting IOA to set up a seven-member panel to probe the allegations

HT Image
HT Image
ByAvishek Roy and Sharad Deep, New Delhi/lucknow
Emails show Air India’s top executives knew of incident hours after flight

india news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 05:48 AM IST

The mail threads seen by HT include those sent to the head of inflight service department (IFSD), base operations in India, Lead HR head of IFSD, head of northern region of IFSD and of complaints (customer care), on November 27 by the cabin crew supervisor.

On January 4, media reports first highlighted the incident, causing outrage among the public at large, and prompting DGCA, which did not know about it till then, to act.
On January 4, media reports first highlighted the incident, causing outrage among the public at large, and prompting DGCA, which did not know about it till then, to act.
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Shah lists 5 key areas for police to focus on

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the annual conference of directors general and inspectors general of police and said that law-enforcement now has to focus more on urban policing, capacity-building, technology, critical infrastructure security, and securing digital goods

HT Image
HT Image
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Saturday, January 21, 2023
