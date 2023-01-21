Live
BREAKING: 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 06:06 AM IST
-
Jan 21, 2023 06:05 AM IST
Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Argentina
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology.
Wrestling chief to step aside, announces Anurag Thakur; wrestlers call off stir
Published on Jan 21, 2023 02:09 AM IST
The Union sports minister said that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is battling sexual harassment charges, will be probed by an oversight committee, which will have four weeks to complete the inquiry.
Opposition pushes for caste census in Madhya Pradesh before elections
The Samajwadi Party echoed similar sentiments and said it has started holding meetings and rallies across districts over the demand.
Experts slam move to dewater Haiderpur wetland
The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department drained out Haiderpur wetland, a protected Ramsar site that some believe to be the best upland in North India, forcing tens of thousands of migratory birds to leave the most prominent bird site in western Uttar Pradesh.
, New Delhi/meerutJayashree Nandi and S Raju
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking ‘one car, one person’
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking enforcement of “one car one person” norm, besides demanding imposition of environmental tax on every second vehicle, stating that these are policy issues on which courts cannot intervene.
, New DelhiAbraham Thomas
Professor who shared Mamata’s cartoon discharged after 11 years
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:28 AM IST
A local court in West Bengal has acquitted Ambikesh Mahapatra, a chemistry professor at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, nearly 11 years after he was arrested for forwarding allegedly derogatory cartoon about chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
PILs against Soren: CBI books Kolkata businessman, police for filing false FIRs
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:26 AM IST
CBI has registered an FIR against a Kolkata-based businessman, Amit Agrawal, and officials of Kolkata Police, for allegedly lodging a false case against a Ranchi-based lawyer, Rajeev Kumar.
‘Rozgar Mela’ face of good governance: Modi
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:19 AM IST
The Rozgar Mela recruitment drive has become an “identity of our good governance”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
, New DelhiAnish Yande
Azmat Jah to succeed Mukarram Jah as Hyd Nizam
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:19 AM IST
Having done his schooling in London and graduation from California, Azmat Jah is a professional photographer and cinematographer and has worked with the likes of Steven Speilberg and Richard Attenborough
Lokesh padayatra yet to get police permission: TDP
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:18 AM IST
Nara Lokesh said he had decided to go on the padayatra to get first-hand information on the problems being faced by all sections of the people. “We shall take the issues to the notice of the government. If it does not respond positively then the problems will be resolved once the TDP is back in power”
Air India urination case: Airline fined ₹30 lakh, pilot’s licence suspended for 3 months
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:16 AM IST
The DGCA imposed a ₹30 lakh fine on Air India for inadequate and untimely action in connection with a case where a flyer allegedly urinated upon a co-passenger
‘Targeted killing’: NIA says in charge sheet in Nettaru murder case
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 12:14 AM IST
NIA alleged the targeted killing was part of Popular Front of India’s plan to create terror to further its agenda of establishing an Islamic rule in India by 2047
Wrestlers knock on IOA door as WFI chief digs in
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:09 AM IST
The revolt by India’s top wrestlers reached the doors of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday, with the grapplers making charges of sexual harassment and mental torture against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, prompting IOA to set up a seven-member panel to probe the allegations
, New Delhi/lucknowAvishek Roy and Sharad Deep
Emails show Air India’s top executives knew of incident hours after flight
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 05:48 AM IST
The mail threads seen by HT include those sent to the head of inflight service department (IFSD), base operations in India, Lead HR head of IFSD, head of northern region of IFSD and of complaints (customer care), on November 27 by the cabin crew supervisor.
Shah lists 5 key areas for police to focus on
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:08 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the annual conference of directors general and inspectors general of police and said that law-enforcement now has to focus more on urban policing, capacity-building, technology, critical infrastructure security, and securing digital goods
, New DelhiNeeraj Chauhan