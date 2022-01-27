Breaking news: TMC to meet EC to discuss ‘key issues' over Goa assembly polls

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jan 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Air India likely to be handed over to Tata Group today
Air India is expected to be handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday. The handing over will culminate the over two-decade-long journey to privatise the national carrier. Read more
Jan 27, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Goa Assembly polls: TMC delegation to meet EC today to discuss 'key issues'
A four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will visit the Election Commission of India at 12:30pm to discuss 'key issues' relating to the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa scheduled to be held on February 14.
The move of Air India's disinvestment started in 2001 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But the government finally got success in October 2021, when it announced that the bid by Tata Group has been accepted.
Nuapara sub-collector Taranisen Naik said the rejection of Sabar’s papers should not be seen merely on the grounds of inability to read and write in Odia, but in totality, an argument that was used for years to keep the disabled out of premier civil services such as the IAS and IFS.
Khumukcham Joykishan Singh is a sitting MLA from Thangmeiband assembly constituency in Manipur’s Imphal West district where the state’s capital and main commercial hub is located. He was suspended from the Congress party.
CDS General Bipin Rawat was the first celebrity of that stature to adorn the Uttarakhandi cap when it was gifted to him last year, said Sameer Shukla, who is the brain behind the creation of the Brahmkamal cap.
The Republic Day celebrations in Nagaland took place peacefully despite the call for non-participation by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation and the Naga Students’ Federation over last December's Mon killings.
The Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation that runs the 160-year-old school in Thanjavur – where a 17-year-old-girl died allegedly by suicide – in a statement on Wednesday denied the charge of religious conversion linked to the girl’s death
she never allowed the disability to come in her way of spreading literacy among the needy. “The country has recognised my work and honoured me. This is the biggest recognition. I am really humbled,” said Rabiya.