Breaking news: TMC to meet EC to discuss 'key issues' over Goa assembly polls

Updated on Jan 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Jan 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST

    Air India likely to be handed over to Tata Group today

    Air India is expected to be handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday. The handing over will culminate the over two-decade-long journey to privatise the national carrier. Read more

  • Jan 27, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    Goa Assembly polls: TMC delegation to meet EC today to discuss 'key issues'

    A four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will visit the Election Commission of India at 12:30pm to discuss 'key issues' relating to the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa scheduled to be held on February 14.

Tracing Air India's eight-decade-long journey

The move of Air India's disinvestment started in 2001 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But the government finally got success in October 2021, when it announced that the bid by Tata Group has been accepted.
Air India is likely to be handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday.(HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Breaking news: TMC to meet EC to discuss 'key issues' over Goa assembly polls

Updated on Jan 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Air India likely to be handed over to Tata Group today: Timeline

Air India is expected to return to Tata Group after 69 years as the central government will hand over the airline to it on Thursday. The company won the bid in October last year.
On October 25, the Centre signed the share purchase agreement for Air India deal.(Representative Photo)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 05:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bengal govt rolls out Netaji tableau in Kolkata; TMC, BJP trade charges

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of not honouring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.
The West Bengal government rolled out its tableau on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Republic Day parade at Kolkata’s Red Road. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 04:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Visually-challenged man’s papers for sarpanch rejected because he signed in Braille

Nuapara sub-collector Taranisen Naik said the rejection of Sabar’s papers should not be seen merely on the grounds of inability to read and write in Odia, but in totality, an argument that was used for years to keep the disabled out of premier civil services such as the IAS and IFS.
A livid Shantilal Sabar of Odisha’s Nuapada district asked why when he could pass the matric examination conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education using Braille script, he was not allowed to contest the panchayat election (AFP File photo)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 03:47 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Manipur Congress MLA joins JD(U) ahead of assembly polls

Khumukcham Joykishan Singh is a sitting MLA from Thangmeiband assembly constituency in Manipur’s Imphal West district where the state’s capital and main commercial hub is located. He was suspended from the Congress party.
MLA Khumukcham Joykishan Singh, accompanied by his supporters, announced his decision to join the JD(U) during a press conference at his Khoyathong residence in Imphal, where JD (U) Lok Sabha MP Ramprit Mandal was also present. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
After PM Modi dons Uttarakhandi cap, Mussoorie artist starts getting queries

CDS General Bipin Rawat was the first celebrity of that stature to adorn the Uttarakhandi cap when it was gifted to him last year, said Sameer Shukla, who is the brain behind the creation of the Brahmkamal cap.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore an Uttarakhand cap during the Republic Day Parade on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByAjay Ramola
Centre considering Nagaland’s demand to remove AFSPA: CM Rio

The Republic Day celebrations in Nagaland took place peacefully despite the call for non-participation by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation and the Naga Students’ Federation over last December's Mon killings.
Centre considering Nagaland’s demand to remove AFSPA, hopeful of ‘positive’ outcome: CM Rio
Published on Jan 27, 2022 01:07 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
Arunachal boy missing: Rijiju says received positive response from Chinese army

The Chinese side has also suggested a place for the handover and are likely to share the date and time soon, Rijiju added.
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. (PTI)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati:
Padma Shri Muthukannamal, 82 wants to continue teaching Sathir

Muthukannamal is a seventh generation dancer having performed across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. She was taught by her father.
R Muthukannamal says she hopes she can perform at Pollachi in a temple if an annual festival happens this February or March which has been cancelled over the past two-years due to Covid-19. (HT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Tamil Nadu: Christian group denies charge of religious conversion

The Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation that runs the 160-year-old school in Thanjavur – where a 17-year-old-girl died allegedly by suicide – in a statement on Wednesday denied the charge of religious conversion linked to the girl’s death
The superior general of the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation said they run their institutions based on the principles of the Indian Constitution and provide secular education for all. (Representative)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
India’s first woman Rafale pilot part of IAF’s tableau

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh joined the IAF’s fighter stream in 2017 and flew the MiG-21 Bison aircraft before being posted to a Rafale squadron based in Ambala.
Indian Air Force officer Shivangi Singh at the combined graduation parade ceremony at the IAF Academy, Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad in 2017. (ANI) (ANI)
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 04:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Hyderabad film buffs to celebrate Ajit’s birth centenary

According to Mohammad Safiullah, managing trustee of Hyderabad-based Deccan Heritage Trust, floral tributes will be paid to the actor known for his dialogue delivery.
A request had been made to the Telangana government for naming of a road after Ajit. (HT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:52 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Dalit poet Dr Siddalingiah conferred with Padma Shri posthumously

Known for his humour and hard-hitting poetry, Siddalingaiah, was member of Karnataka’s legislative council twice.
Dr Siddalingaiah (Msclrfl22 via Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:52 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bengaluru
Kerala’s Literacy hero gets Padma Shri, says nation has taken note of her work

she never allowed the disability to come in her way of spreading literacy among the needy. “The country has recognised my work and honoured me. This is the biggest recognition. I am really humbled,” said Rabiya.
A resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, KV Rabiya was confined to a wheel chair since she was 14 due to polio. (HT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
