Brics vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies: Modi

Brics is a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies to create an equitable and balanced multipolar order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he embarked on a five-nation tour to participate in the Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro and to forge closer ties with key players in the Global South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Modi will begin the week-long tour in Ghana, and then travel on to Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. Officials have said the leaders’ declaration at the Brics Summit in Brazil is expected to denounce the Pahalgam attack and call for concerted global action against terrorism.

“Over the next few days, I will be attending various bilateral, multilateral and other programmes in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. Looking forward to interacting with world leaders and discussing ways to make our planet better,” Modi said on social media.

“I am confident that my visits to the five countries will reinforce our bonds of friendship across the Global South, strengthen our partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic, and deepen engagements in the multilateral platforms such as Brics, the African Union, ECOWAS and CARICOM,” he said in a statement ahead of his departure.

While in Ghana during July 2-3, Modi will hold talks with President John Dramani Mahama aimed at opening up new avenues of cooperation in investments, energy, health, security, and development partnership.

“Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States…As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana,” he said.

Modi described Trinidad and Tobago, which he will visit during July 3-4, as a “country with which we share deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people connect.”

He will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who are both of Indian origin. “Indians first arrived in Trinidad and Tobago 180 years ago. This visit will provide an opportunity to rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite us,” Modi said.

Modi described Argentina, which he will visit during July 4-5, as a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20. This will be the first visit by an Indian premier to Argentina in 57 years.

He said he looked forward to his discussions with President Javier Milei, which will focus on advancing mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment.

Modi emphasised that his participation in the Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro during July 6-7 will be aimed at reshaping the world order. “As a founding member, India is committed to Brics as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies,” he said. “Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic, and balanced multipolar world order.”

He is expected to meet world leaders on the margins of the summit, following which he will travel to Brasilia for a bilateral visit, the first by an Indian premier in nearly six decades.

“This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil, and work with my friend, President…Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South,” Modi said.

Modi’s final destination will be Namibia, and he said he looked forward to meeting President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to “chart a new roadmap for cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, our regions and the wider Global South”. He will also address a joint session of Namibia’s Parliament.