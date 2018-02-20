 Cabinet approves extra-budgetary support for urban housing scheme | india news | Hindustan Times
Cabinet approves extra-budgetary support for urban housing scheme

Under the PMAY(U), the housing and urban affairs ministry targets construction of about 1.2 crore houses for the urban poor.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2018 14:27 IST
Under the PMAY(U), the housing and urban affairs ministry targets construction of about 1.2 crore houses for the urban poor.(HT File Photo)

The union cabinet on Tuesday approved extra-budgetary support for government’s flagship housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), an official source said.

The scheme got allocation at Rs 6,505 crore for budget 2018-19 as compared to Rs 6,042.81 crore in 2017-18. However, additional budgetary resources of Rs 25,000 crore was also proposed for the scheme to be raised outside the general budget.

In urban areas, the assistance has been sanctioned for construction of over 39 lakh houses so far.

