Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Can Indian carriers break the Malaysian jinx?

ByAmeya Joshi
May 29, 2024 04:00 PM IST

From Jet Airways to Air Sahara and Indian Airlines to Air India Express, Indian carriers have tried and pulled out of Kuala Lumpur. Will this change now?

AirAsia Launched another flight to India this week. It connected Kuala Lumpur - its hub with Bhubaneshwar. Come August this year, 17 destinations from India will be connected to Kuala Lumpur. This is three more than what the connectivity was in December 2019, before COVID started impacting tourism in China, South East Asia and then the whole world.

Indian carriers have tried connecting Kuala Lumpur to their network multiple times. ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT
The India - Malaysia connectivity will be at 211 weekly flights each way as compared to 233 pre-COVID. However, the spread is higher than before. The reduction has come led by IndiGo which operates 14 fewer flights per week now, a sharp drop of 66% as compared to its pre COVID operations. The data has been sourced from Cirium - an aviation analytics company, exclusively for this article.

Who is leading the charge?

AirAsia Bhd, which once had a subsidiary in India in the form of AirAsia India (49% stake) is leading the charge with 94 frequencies a week as compared to 90 pre-COVID. The airline is spreading to places like Calicut, Guwahati, Jaipur and other Tier II cities which are part of open skies to ASEAN countries. Malaysia Airlines will see 68 weekly frequencies as compared to 60 pre COVID. This includes starting new flights to Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Trivandrum.

Batik Air Malaysia (erstwhile Malindo) has shrunk, with a reduction of 20 frequencies a week, coming down from 55 weekly to 35 weekly.

                                                      India to Kuala Lumpur
AirlineOriginFlights/ WeekWeekly Seats
AirAsiaAMD4744
Malaysia AirlinesAMD4696
AirAsia XATQ41,236
Malaysia AirlinesATQ4696
Batik Air MalaysiaATQ3540
AirAsiaBBI3540
AirAsiaBLR4744
Malaysia AirlinesBLR101,614
Batik Air MalaysiaBLR3486
Malaysia AirlinesBOM102,510
Batik Air MalaysiaBOM71,260
AirAsiaCCJ3540
AirAsiaCCU71,260
AirAsiaCOK122,160
Malaysia AirlinesCOK71,218
Batik Air MalaysiaCOK4648
AirAsia XDEL41,468
Malaysia AirlinesDEL102,552
Batik Air MalaysiaDEL111,980
AirAsiaGAU3540
AirAsiaHYD81,446
Malaysia AirlinesHYD71,218
AirAsiaJAI4744
IndiGoMAA71,302
AirAsiaMAA142,520
Batik Air (Indonesia)MAA71,134
Malaysia AirlinesMAA121,948
AirAsiaTRV4720
Malaysia AirlinesTRV4696
AirAsiaTRZ173,060
Batik Air MalaysiaTRZ71,134
AirAsiaVTZ3540

Indian carriers have failed

Indian carriers have tried connecting Kuala Lumpur to their network multiple times. Back in the mid 2000s, Air India operated to Kuala Lumpur twice a week with the A310. These were supplemented with flights from Chennai by Indian Airlines and Jet Airways. The connectivity at the start of 2000 comprised just 14 flights, nine by Malaysia Airlines and five by Air India & Indian Airlines combined. Jet Airways and Air Sahara joined in when they got approval to fly international in 2005. The competition from the Malaysian side became intense after the entry of AirAsia in 2009. Gradually airlines from India started pulling out, with Air India, Indian Airlines, Air Sahara, Jet Airways all vacating the route while the last one Air India Express vacating the market in 2016. IndiGo entered in 2019, but has kept a token presence with a single daily to Kuala Lumpur from Chennai, long moving out of Delhi and Bengaluru markets.

Will Indian carriers make a dent?

Malaysia is one of the handful of countries where there is such a large tilt. While there is more traffic to Dubai or Thailand or Singapore, there is a great deal of Indian presence and at times it is equal.

News reports and airport listings have shown flights to Kuala Lumpur by airlines from the Tata group. The formal announcements have not happened but if and when they do, the focus will not be on the traffic between the two countries but competing with the likes of Emirates and Malaysia Airlines to Europe and North America. While this means leaving out the high volume Origin - Destination (O-D) market to the Malaysian carriers, it will be a wise strategy to avoid the cut throat market in current times of supply chain constraints.

IndiGo has signed an MoU with Malaysia Airlines to implement a codeshare and partnership in future. If and when that happens, will the airline mount additional flights to Kuala Lumpur. IndiGo shifted to Terminal 1 (KLIA) from KLIA 2 where it was operating from when it launched flights, which will help seamless transfers.

Tail Note

The traffic between the two countries stands at close to 4000 passengers each way non-stop, there remain additional numbers which travel via Singapore or Thailand and club work or holidays with neighbouring countries.

In terms of capacity, Thailand and Singapore see their local carriers and Indian carriers being neck to neck. Malaysia, which lies in the middle of these two has been a tough nut to crack. Will Indian carriers do so in future?

