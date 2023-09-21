'Canadians from other countries too': MEA explains visa suspension

Hours after a brief confusion over India's suspension of visa services for Canadian nationals, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed it and said that additionally, even those Canadian citizens living in another country cannot apply for an Indian visa. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “A Canadian citizen would not be able to apply for an Indian visa even if they are living in another country…All categories of visas are suspended. The issue is not about travel to India but the issue is incitement of violence and inaction by the Canadian government. Those who have valid visas and OCI cards can travel freely.”

Adding that the e-visa services are also suspended, Bagchi said, “We are aware of the security threats being faced by our high commission and consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our high commissions and consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis.”

Earlier in the day, BLS International - which processes Indian visa applications in Canada - posted a message on its website about the development that cited a notice from the Indian mission.

“Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates,” the message said.

India's move comes days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made big allegations linking India to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar - who died in June outside a temple in British Columbia - triggering a massive diplomatic row. While India dismissed Canada's accusations calling it “absurd and motivated”, it also issued an advisory urging its citizens in Canada to exercise utmost caution in view of “politically-condoned hate crimes”.

'Canada's allegations politically driven': MEA

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that Trudeau's allegations against India are “politically driven” and confirmed that Canada did not share any special information regarding the allegations.

“From our side, very specific evidence of criminal activities based on Canadian soil has been shared with the Canadian authorities on a regular basis but has not been acted upon…The allegations were raised by Trudeau with PM Modi when Trudeau was in India to attend the G20 summit and was rejected by PM Modi,” the MEA reiterated.