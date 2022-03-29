Caught on camera: Indian man stabs Kerala student in London restaurant

An Indian student in London, who had arrived in the country just a month ago, is now battling for life at a hospital after she was stabbed multiple times by a customer at the restaurant where she works as a part-time waitress. A CCTV camera footage, which has gone viral shows the attack that took place on Friday afternoon at the restaurant. Sona Biju, 22, from Kerala, went to London for her master's degree at the University of East London. She is said to be in a serious, but stable, condition, the hospital staff said.

The incident took place at a Hyderabadi restaurant in East Ham district of London. In the CCTV camera footage, the man, identified as Shriram Ambarla, could be seen grabbing her by the head, pulling out a knife and stabbing her till she fell down.

Watch video:

Young waitress of 20 stabbed by Sriram Ambarla in East Ham restaurant.. what is the world coming to? pic.twitter.com/sk2G0kPYge — ਜਿਗਰੀ ਜੱਟ (@JigraaJat) March 28, 2022

The video also shows him threatening the staff who were trying to stop him and continuing to stab the woman.

“Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a woman in her early 20s with stab injuries,” a Metropolitan Police statement said on Monday.

The accused, who has no fixed address in London, appeared before Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, was remanded in custody till the next hearing on April 25.

The police are yet to identify the motive behind the attack and have appealed to people with information to contact them or to anonymously contact the charity 'Crimestoppers'.

The University of East London, where the victim was reportedly enrolled, said it was cooperating with police, and also appealed for information.

“The University of East London is aware of an incident on 25 March involving two students at the Hyderabad Wala restaurant in East Ham. We are providing support to those involved and cooperating with the Metropolitan Police, who are investigating the incident," read a statement issued by the University of East London.

"The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 3946/25Mar. To remain anonymous contact 'Crimestoppers' on 0800 555 1111,” it added.

(With agency inputs)