CBI files FIR, raids Videocon, ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband in loan case

The CBI on Thursday searched four locations, including offices of Videocon and Nupower, a company operated by ICICI Bank’s former CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, in Mumbai. The case involves an alleged conflict in sanctioning loans by the former ICICI chief executive, sources said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has also registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter after conducting a preliminary enquiry.

Kochhar resigned in October last year after seeking early retirement and was replaced by Sandeep Bakhshi.

ICICI has been in the grips of a controversy over allegations that Kochhar had favoured Videocon, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration company, in the bank’s lending practices. Videocon’s founders had an investment in a renewable energy company founded by Kochhar’s husband, Deepak Kochhar.

Kochhar, 56, had headed ICICI, India’s third-largest lender by assets, since May 2009.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:40 IST