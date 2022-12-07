CBI to question KCR’s daughter on Dec 11 in Delhi liquor policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha and record her statement in Hyderabad on December 11 in connection with the investigation into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. This was communicated to her by CBI deputy inspector general (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Raghavendra Vatsa in a letter on Tuesday.

He was replying to Kavitha’s trail mail to the CBI on Monday in which she said she would be available at her residence in Hyderabad on December 11, 12, 14 and 15 for examination in connection with the probe.The DIG said a team of officials from the CBI will visit her residence at 11 am on December 11 and record her statement in connection with the case.

“Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time at your residential address at Hyderabad,” the CBI official said. The TRS MLC from Nizamabad had received summons from the CBI on last Friday under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to appear before the investigation officer as a witness in the Delhi liquor scam case. Earlier, she had said that she will be available for examination on Tuesday, however day later she changed her stand. She wrote to the CBI that she wanted to see the copy of the FIR and the complaint by a home ministry official dated July 22, so that she could get acquainted with the case before being examined by the investigating officers.

On December 4, the CBI DIG replied to her saying that the FIR copy and the complaint were available on the investigation agency website. Replying to the mail, Kavitha said her name did not figure in the list of accused persons mentioned in the FIR as well as the contents of the complaint.

She said she won’t be able to meet the investigating officer on Tuesday, because of her preoccupied schedule, She, however, said she will be able to meet the investigating officer either on December 11, 12, 14, or on 15th of this month whichever was convenient to the officer, at her residence in Hyderabad.

“I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation,” she said.

Kavitha also made it clear that her meeting the CBI officer was without prejudice to her legal rights available under law, indicating that she might even challenge the CBI notice given to her under Section 160 of the CrPC, as a witness.

