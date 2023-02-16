Home / India News / CBSE adds India’s G20 presidency logo to examination admit cards

CBSE adds India’s G20 presidency logo to examination admit cards

Published on Feb 16, 2023 08:23 AM IST

India assumed the intergovernmental forum G-20’s presidency in December and will host its leaders and 200 meetings across the country this year

CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations began on Wednesday. (HT Photo (file))
ByHT Correspondent

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has added India’s G20 presidency logo to examination admit cards of classes 10 and 12 students to raise awareness about its importance, officials said.

India assumed the intergovernmental forum G-20's presidency in December and will host its leaders and 200 meetings across the country this year.

The government has asked schools and higher education institutions to educate students about its importance and to encourage them to participate in activities related to it.

CBSE’s controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said they will also add the logos of important events being celebrated in the country on their documents and websites. “Last year, we used the logo of ‘Azaadi Ka Mahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. It is also a way to educate students about these important milestones India is achieving and assuming the G20 presidency is a matter of pride,” he said.

Jyoti Arora, the principal of Delhi’s Mount Abu School, said assuming the G20 presidency is a moment of pride and responsibility. “It is a great moment and should be enjoyed. We should make every possible effort to educate students about the importance of the G20 presidency. Having a logo on admit cards is also a small effort towards that direction.”

Another principal of a CBSE-affiliated school in Delhi, who wished not to be named, said it is important to educate students but merely putting logos would not serve the purpose. “Teachers should also make an effort to explain that to students.”

CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations began on Wednesday and will continue till March 21. As many as 38,83,710 students will appear in these examinations at 750 centers across the country and 26 abroad.

