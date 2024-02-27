 Centre bans ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ for five more years under UAPA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Centre bans ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ for five more years under UAPA

Centre bans ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ for five more years under UAPA

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2024 08:02 PM IST

The last ban on the ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ was imposed on February 28, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack (February 14, 2019)

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the ban on ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ for five more years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Union home minister, Amit Shah. (ANI file photo)
Union home minister, Amit Shah. (ANI file photo)

Announcing the decision, Union home minister Amit Shah said in a post on X on Tuesday, “Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on 28 February 2019. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.”

The last ban on the ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir’ or JeI was imposed on February 28, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack (February 14, 2019), in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. Over 100 JeI, J&K members, including its chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz were arrested by the J&K Police at that time.

Also Read: NIA raids 15 locations in Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case

A statement issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said “Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India”.

“Many criminal cases have been registered against the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” it said.

Earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown on the proscribed JeI in a terror funding case.

The raids in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu along with Budgam in central and Kulgam and Anantnag in south Kashmir led to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of JeI and its related Trusts and more than 20 lakh, an NIA spokesperson said.

