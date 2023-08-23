News / India News / ‘India, I reached my destination’: Chandrayaan-3 after soft-landing on Moon

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 23, 2023 06:25 PM IST

India has become the fourth country to achieve a soft-landing on the Moon. The others are the United States, Russia and China.

In its first 'reaction' after Wednesday's successful soft-landing on the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 ‘said’ that along with it, the entire country too reached its destination, i.e., the Moon.

Scientists celebrate at the control room of ISRO headquarters after ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM), comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), successfully touches down on the Moon�s surface, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Scientists celebrate at the control room of ISRO headquarters after ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM), comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), successfully touches down on the Moon�s surface, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

(Developing story, check back for details)

