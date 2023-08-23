News / India News / Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live Updates: History beckons as India eyes uncharted south pole
Live

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live Updates: History beckons as India eyes uncharted south pole

Aug 23, 2023 06:23 AM IST
OPEN APP

 Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live: The lander module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touchdown at 6:04pm.

The lander module of Chandrayaan-3, Isro's third Moon mission, is set to attempt landing on the lunar mission on Wednesday evening. A successful soft landing will make India the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of the Moon, Earth's only natural satellite. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 aimed at demonstrating safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The Moon's south pole region is of interest because there could be a possibility of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: An image of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: An image of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km.(ISRO twitter)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 23, 2023 06:23 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live: Havan performed at a temple in Virginia

    Havan was performed at a temple in Virginia, US for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

    "Today we are performing havan for the success of Chandrayaan. We are praying to Lakshminarasimha Swamy and also performing 'Maha Ganapati Havan'. Due to the blessings of Lakshminarasimha Swamy, this mission will be successful," one Sai A. Sharma said.

  • Aug 23, 2023 06:16 AM IST

    BJP leader Mohsin Raza prays for success of Chandrayaan-3 at a Dargah in Lucknow

    BJP leader Mohsin Raza on Tuesday prayed for the success of Chandrayaan-3 at Hazrat Shah Meena Shah Dargah in Lucknow.

    "All people of the country are excited for #Chandrayaan3 and are praying for its success. We are also praying for its successful landing and it will be a proud moment for the country," Raza told ANI.

  • Aug 23, 2023 06:13 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 live updates: UP madrasas to live telecast Moon landing across state

    In a stride towards fostering scientific temperament, students in Madrasas of Uttar Pradesh will also witness the Chandrayaan-3 landing. Minister of State for Minority, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari has instructed the Director of Minority Welfare Department to conduct the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon in all Madrasas of the state.

  • Aug 23, 2023 06:08 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 live updates: VHP, Arya Samaj to hold mega 'yajna' for successful landing

    The Vishva Hindu Parishad will today hold a mega 'yajna' in Delhi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. The 'yajna' will be held at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar.

  • Aug 23, 2023 05:52 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 live updates: All eyes on ISRO's moon landing

    ISRO confirmed on Tuesday that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule.

    "Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing," it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandrayaan isro

Chandrayaan 3's soft landing on Moon at 6.04pm after crucial vertical turn

india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 06:27 AM IST

Four years after Chandrayaan 2 failed, Chandrayaan 3 with its 100% fail-safe technology will make its soft launch on the lunar surface at 6.04pm on Wednesday.

Chandrayaan 3 took the photo of Lunar far side area.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Chandrayaan 3: How Vajpayee changed India's lunar mission name from Somayaan

Chandrayaan 3 landing news: India's upcoming lunar mission, got its name from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee as India's prime minister approved Chandrayaan mission
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 06:01 AM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live: History beckons as India eyes south pole

 Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live: The lander module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touchdown at 6:04pm.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: An image of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km.(ISRO twitter)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 06:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Indira Gandhi Planetarium to organize workshop on Chandrayaan-3 today

The workshop will take place at the council premises from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Animated representation of Chandrayaan -3 hovering in Moon's orbit.
india news
Published on Aug 23, 2023 05:39 AM IST
ANI |

Denied ticket, BRS MLA defects to Congress

Taking a dig at the BRS leadership for denying her the ticket, the two-time MLA from Khanapur in Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad district formally submitted her application in Gandhi Bhavan seeking the Congress ticket from her constituency

Discontent grows in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi a day after party president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the list of 115 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 119-member state assembly. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 12:47 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Syro-Malabar Church initiates disciplinary action against 4 priests over uniform mass row

Last week, Archbishop Vasil, in a stern letter to the priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, had asked them to practice the Synod-approved standardised mass from August 20 in all parishes

Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencheri (C) during special prayers for the Manipur violence victims, in Kochi on June 7. The church is embroiled in a row over the way the holy mass ritual is conducted. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 12:40 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma

BJP legislator Somashekar to meet senior leaders in Delhi on August 25

Somashekar said that he would make “a final decision” after meeting with the party high command in Delhi, although he didn’t specify the nature of this decision

Somashekar noted that chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar have not approached him regarding his potential entry into the Congress (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 12:36 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Dalit teen gang-raped in Telangana, six arrested

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s brother, the prime accused Abed had misbehaved with the girl on Saturday as well

Police said while one person was sexually assaulting the victim, others held her brother at the knifepoint to prevent him from raising an alarm (Representative photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 04:29 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

US court stays 26/11 accused Rana’s extradition to India

A US court has granted a stay on the extradition proceedings of Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, wanted in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, until his appeal is finalized. The court has asked Rana to submit his argument by October 10 and the US government to respond by November 8.

The court has asked Tahawwur Rana to submit his argument before October 10 and the US government to submit its response by November 8 (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Collegium aims for a diverse bench, to make SC ‘people-centric’: CJI Chandrachud

One of the main missions of the Supreme Court collegium in appointing judges is to ensure diversity and make the top court a “people-centric court”, CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 12:09 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi

Dhankhar slams freebie culture: ‘Political intoxication of people requires serious thought’

Vice President and chairman of the upper house of Parliament Jagdeep Dhankhar stoked a fresh debate on freebies on Tuesday when he said “political intoxication of the people by distribution of largesse” requires serious deliberation.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 12:07 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Udaipur

Minor murdered during rape bid in north Bengal

A 19-year-old man was arrested for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Siliguri, West Bengal. The girl's body was found in a forest area, and the suspect confessed to knowing the victim.

The man smashed the victim’s head with a brick, which was recovered from the scene of crime, Siliguri deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Gupta said (Representative photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

Chair has authority to expunge words, bring back parts: Speaker Om Birla

Birla defended the expunged remarks at a media briefing after the meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s India Chapter.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 01:11 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Udaipur

Court clerk issues fake bail order to set free Pocso accused, absconding

A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Kanpur, India, conspired with a court clerk to obtain a fake bail order. Both the accused and the clerk are now on the run. The survivor's father has filed a complaint and is calling for action against the clerk, the lawyer involved, and their accomplices.

The survivor’s family later discovered the clerk deceitfully transformed the bail rejection order into an approval order (Representative photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 12:03 AM IST
ByHaidar Naqvi, Kanpur

Joe Biden to visit India for G20 summit, push for MDB reform: Top US official

The bilateral engagement will see both leaders discuss the implementation of the deliverables sealed during Modi’s state visit to the US in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden. (AP)
india news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 04:27 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out