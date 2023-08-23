Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live Updates: History beckons as India eyes uncharted south pole
Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live: The lander module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touchdown at 6:04pm.
The lander module of Chandrayaan-3, Isro's third Moon mission, is set to attempt landing on the lunar mission on Wednesday evening. A successful soft landing will make India the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of the Moon, Earth's only natural satellite. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 aimed at demonstrating safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The Moon's south pole region is of interest because there could be a possibility of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 23, 2023 06:23 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live: Havan performed at a temple in Virginia
Havan was performed at a temple in Virginia, US for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.
"Today we are performing havan for the success of Chandrayaan. We are praying to Lakshminarasimha Swamy and also performing 'Maha Ganapati Havan'. Due to the blessings of Lakshminarasimha Swamy, this mission will be successful," one Sai A. Sharma said.
- Aug 23, 2023 06:16 AM IST
BJP leader Mohsin Raza prays for success of Chandrayaan-3 at a Dargah in Lucknow
BJP leader Mohsin Raza on Tuesday prayed for the success of Chandrayaan-3 at Hazrat Shah Meena Shah Dargah in Lucknow.
"All people of the country are excited for #Chandrayaan3 and are praying for its success. We are also praying for its successful landing and it will be a proud moment for the country," Raza told ANI.
- Aug 23, 2023 06:13 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 live updates: UP madrasas to live telecast Moon landing across state
In a stride towards fostering scientific temperament, students in Madrasas of Uttar Pradesh will also witness the Chandrayaan-3 landing. Minister of State for Minority, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari has instructed the Director of Minority Welfare Department to conduct the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon in all Madrasas of the state.
- Aug 23, 2023 06:08 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 live updates: VHP, Arya Samaj to hold mega 'yajna' for successful landing
The Vishva Hindu Parishad will today hold a mega 'yajna' in Delhi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. The 'yajna' will be held at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar.
- Aug 23, 2023 05:52 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 live updates: All eyes on ISRO's moon landing
ISRO confirmed on Tuesday that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule.
"Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing," it said.