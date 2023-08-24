News / India News / Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulates ISRO for moon landing
Live

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulates ISRO for moon landing

Aug 24, 2023 06:30 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: India on Wednesday became the first nation to land on the Moon's south pole, following Chandrayaan 3's successful soft landing.

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: India scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the world's first nation to have landed on the Moon's south pole. The successful soft landing by Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander has also placed India among an elite club of nations to have landed a spacecraft on the Moon. Previously, only the United States, China and the former Soviet Union had achieved this feat.

A view of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander during its soft landing along side a countdown from the live telecast of the lander on the moon's surface at Indian Space Research Organisation's headquarters, in Bengaluru.
A view of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander during its soft landing along side a countdown from the live telecast of the lander on the moon's surface at Indian Space Research Organisation's headquarters, in Bengaluru.

Chandrayaan 3 landing highlights: Get all that happened yesterday here.

Following the mission's success, the nation burst into a celebration with everyone reminiscing about the memories of former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation K Sivan's emotional breakdown four years ago. This was a time when Chandrayaan 2 had faced a setback with its failed soft landing attempt in September 2019.

“India, I reached my destination and you too!" Chandrayaan-3 sent its first message upon landing on the lunar surface after over a month of journey from the Earth. Hours later, the Pragyan Rover rolled out from the lander and is positioned on the ramp right now. Further, it will set off on its mission to gather data on the elemental composition of the Moon's atmosphere and other objectives

Both Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are designed to function for one lunar day, which is 14 days on the Earth.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 24, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: PM Modi expresses gratitude to world leaders for wishes on mission's success

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to world leaders for their wishes on Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on Moon. The prime minister in reply to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s wishes said the milestone is not just India’s pride but a beacon of human endeavor and perseverance.

  • Aug 24, 2023 06:30 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3: History, etched in space

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: At 6pm, S Somanath, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), knew that his agency had done it. He got up from his seat at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in the Peenya industrial area of Bengaluru, smiled at the anxious faces around him, and nodded his head as if to tell himself the mission was successful.

  • Aug 24, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    ‘Part of big league’: Here's how foreign media featured Chandrayaan-3's success

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE udpdates: Chandrayaan 3 mission's successful soft landing made headlines in major international publications, and they peged India as global superpower in space.

  • Aug 24, 2023 05:52 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3: Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulates ISRO on successful mission

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday congratulated ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander successfully landed on the Moon's south pole, making India the first nation to do so.

