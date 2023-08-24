Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? What will Vikram, Pragyan do after 14 days?

Chandrayaan 3 successfully soft landed on the south pole of the moon on August 23 and the exit process of Pragyan rover which was in the belly of Vikram lander has begun. Now for the 14 days, which is equivalent to one lunar day, Pragyan will carry out a series of experiments on the surface of the moon. The rover will send the data to the lander which will send it to Earth. But what will happen after 14 days? Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander soft landing on the moon as shown in Isro's live telecast in Bengaluru.

What will happen to Chandrayaan 3 after 14 days?

After 14 days, there will be night on the moon which will also last for 14 days. There will be extreme cold weather and since Vikram and Pragyan can work only in the sun, they will become inactive after 14 days. Also, both the lander and the rover have been designed to last for 14 days. But Isro scientists have not ruled out the possibility of Vikram and Pragyan coming back to life when the sun again rises on the moon. In that case, it will be a bonus for India's moon mission.

Will Chandrayaan 3 come back to earth?

No, Vikram and Pragyan are not supposed to come back to the earth. They will remain on the moon.

What is the total weight of Chandrayaan 3?

The total weight of Chandryaan 3 is 3,900 kg. The propulsion module weighs 2,148kg and the lander module weighs 1,752 kg including the rover of 26 kg.

Where did Chandrayaan 3 land?

Isro has already shared the photo of the landing site of Chandrayaan 3. The photo was taken by Vikram's camera after the precise soft landing that took place at 6.04pm on Wednesday. Chandrayaan 3 landed on a relatively flat region on the south pole of the moon.

What will rover Pragyan do now?

Pragyan will check the chemical composition of the lunar surface, examine the lunar soil and rocks. It will measure the ions and electrons density and the thermal properties of the lunar surface near the polar region. This will be the first of its kind as no other country ever ventured to the moon's south pole.

