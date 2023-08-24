‘Part of big league’: Here's how foreign media featured Chandrayaan-3's success

The successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander on Moon's surface has put got the world talking about the Indian Space and Research Organisation's (ISRO). The major stride positioned India fourth to successfully carry out a soft landing on Moon and first to land on the lunar south pole. ISRO employees watch the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon at ISRO's Telemetry,(PTI)

From The New York Times to BBC and The Guarding and The Washington Post, ISRO made headlines in all major international news sites across the globe.

UK-based publication BBC called the achievement a ‘massive moment for India’ and ‘it bumps them up the space superpower list. Similarly, headline by The Guardian reads ’the successful landing marks its (India’s) emergence as a space power'. "For India, the successful landing marks its emergence as a space power as the government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses," it wrote.

US-based publication CNN wrote in its article that this lunar mission ‘could cement India’s status as global superpower in space'.

International news agency Associated Press termed the mission an ‘eagerness’ of the Narendra Modi government ‘to showcase technology and space powerhouse’.

Deutsche Welle, the German state-owned media, commended India for being ‘able to compete at the international level and part of the big league even in its space program’.

Coming to publication from Asia, Japanese daily Nikkei appreciated the mission by calling it a ‘historic leap’ as it makes ‘the South Asian country only the fourth to successfully reach the lunar surface’.

