Chhattisgarh: BJP demands judicial probe into shelter home sexual abuse case
The BJP on Sunday demanded a judicial inquiry into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of women inmates of a shelter home in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.
The manager of the shelter home, run by an NGO and aided by government, was arrested on January 21 for allegedly raping an inmate, while three other staffers were held on Saturday on charges of physically assaulting women living at the facility.
"An impartial investigation into the allegations is possible only when a judicial panel will be set up to conduct a probe into it as the role of police is already in question in the case," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik told PTI.
Hitting out at the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, the BJP leader said it is a "very shameful situation" that sexual and physical exploitation of women is taking place in a shelter home monitored by the state government.
"The inmates have made revelations before a magistrate that the women who were staying there were not only subjected to sexual harassment, but were also sent out for prostitution. They were also brutally thrashed and stripped and locked in a room there," Kaushik claimed.
He demanded that the state government constitute a judicial commission for a probe into the case.
Kaushik said the role of police in the case should also be investigated as the victims have alleged that when they went to a police station for registering complaint of sexual abuse, the police did not take cognisance of it.
The case against Ujjawala Home, operated by NGO Shri Shivmangal Shikshan Samiti, came to light on January 17 when some of its staff members allegedly did not allow a 20-year- old woman to leave the facility when her husband came to take her back home.
The man then forcibly took his wife and reached Sarkanda police station where they lodged a case of wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and obscene acts against the shelter home staff.
Two other women inmates also went the police station and alleged physical and mental abuse of women at the shelter. They were also made complainants in the case, a police official earlier said.
On January 19, the women complainants approached the media, alleging that one of them was sexually assaulted by the shelter home's manager and other inmates were physically tortured by the staff.
The complainants recorded their statement before a magistrate on January 21 following which the shelter home's manager was arrested, the police said.
Later, another woman also alleged that she and other inmates were physically assaulted by the shelter home staff.
The police subsequently apprehended three women staff members on Saturday, a police official said.
A government official said the shelter home has been closed and seven of its inmates have been shifted to their homes and other government facilities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice President, ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami who is Uttarakhand CM for a day
- Her father Pravin Goswami, a trader and mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife also thanked the government for giving their daughter the opportunity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in 6 days: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tremendous growth of ‘GDP’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi over fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi likely to address World Economic Forum on Jan 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt should listen to Vice-President, ensure there is no discrimination: BSP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP playing key role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani, Jaishankar post photos with daughters on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur CM urges Centre to fence undisputed stretch of Indo-Myanmar border
- CM Biren Singh also requested Union home minister Amit Shah to introduce a special scheme to provide poppy growers in the state with alternative livelihood options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 10.65 million with 14,849 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On National Girl Child Day, PM Modi salutes women, their accomplishments
- India observes National Girl Child day every year on January 24. The day is an initiative of the ministry of women and child development and aims to spread awareness about gender inequality in Indian society and challenge gender stereotypes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India added 82,760 Covid-19 cases, recorded over 900 deaths in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox