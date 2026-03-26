Chhattisgarh IPS officer suspended for misconduct, misuse of position

A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Chhattisgarh was suspended after a departmental inquiry found prima facie evidence of misconduct and misuse of position, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Chhattisgarh was suspended. (Representative photo/IStock)

An inquiry was initiated against Ratan Lal Dangi, a 2003-batch officer serving as Inspector General of Police (IGP), in October last year based on a complaint filed by the wife of a police officer, accusing him of harassment.

At the time of the allegations, Dangi was posted as director of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy in Chandrakhuri, near Raipur.

Officials said the complainant had alleged mental, physical and financial harassment and also claimed she was under pressure, with concerns that her husband could face transfer. She could not be contacted for comment.

Dangi has denied the allegations, stating that he was being blackmailed. He said he had known the woman since 2019 through social media and that she was associated with his family. He alleged that she had been extorting money and harassing him, and claimed the accusations were made to pressure him.

According to the suspension order issued by the state home department, the officer’s conduct was found to be “unbecoming” of a senior position and indicative of misuse of influence, amounting to a prima facie violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The order also said that the matter had been widely circulated on electronic and social media, impacting the public image of the police department.

During the suspension period, Dangi will be attached to the police headquarters in Nava Raipur and will receive a subsistence allowance as per rules. He has been directed not to leave headquarters without prior approval.

Officials said further action in the case will follow as per procedure.