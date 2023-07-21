‘Neutral administration..’: Congress' Chidambaram urges President rule in Manipur

Former union home minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday lashed out at BJP coalition-led Manipur government and asserted that President's rule is desirable in the state and urged for a neutral administration for enabling Meiteis and Kukis communities to stop the violence. Congress leader P Chidambaram. (ANI)

Follow Manipur violence LIVE Updates here

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, “In Manipur, the Meiteis, the Kukis and the Nagas have to live together under whatever legal arrangements are accepted by all. Each ethnic group has grievances against another group. Irrespective of who is right or wrong, eventually the three groups must talk to each order and arrive at a social and political compact.”

Chidambaram also asserted that due to the violence, all sides have lost precious lives and all sides have suffered, so all sections must stop the blame game and resolve to stop the violence.

Also Read: Manipur video: House of accused who paraded women naked set on fire. Top points

"In order to enable Meiteis and Kukis to stop the violence and talk to each other, there must be a neutral administration. That is why I have pleaded that a spell of President's rule is desirable," he further said.

Tensions escalated in the state after a video surfaced on Wednesday showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, official sources in Imphal said on Thursday.

Over 160 lives have been lost, while more than 50,000 have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Also Read: 'Who was protecting culprits?': TMC's charge at Manipur CM's over vile video

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)