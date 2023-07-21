Manipur violence news LIVE updates: Opposition gives notice in Parliament to discuss crisis

Manipur women paraded news live updates: The incident of two women being paraded naked by a mob of men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district shook the nation when a 26-second video of the same went viral on Wednesday, almost 77 days after it took place. It happened a day after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3. Congress workers protest against the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. (HT/Sanchit Khanna)

Following widespread outrage across the country and among political parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the Parliament's monsoon session Thursday. He said the incident had shamed 140 crore Indians and vowed that no guilty person would be spared, and the law would act with its “full might and firmness”.

Later in the day, Chief minister N Biren Singh assured that his government would spare no effort in seeking the death penalty for those involved in the incident. As of now, four people have been arrested, and Manipur Police are conducting raids to apprehend the other culprits at the earliest.

In response to the viral video, the Manipur Police registered a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder against unidentified men at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.

Since the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur on May 3, more than 150 people have lost their lives, and several others have been injured. The unrest began when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was held in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.