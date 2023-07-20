Priyanka Chopra reacts to heinous Manipur video, demands swift justice: ‘Can not allow women to be pawns’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity on social media to strongly react to the viral video from Manipur. The more than two-month-old video captured two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men in the state. Joining several people who have been demanding justice, Priyanka called it ‘heinous crimes.’ Also read: Jaya Bachchan reacts to viral Manipur video, questions government Priyanka Chopra Jonas on viral video from Manipur. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PTI)(AP)

Priyanka Chopra on Manipur video

The Citadel actor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “It took a video going viral… 77 days after the heinous crimes were committed… Before actions were taken. Rationale? Reasons? None matter--irrespective of what and why, situational or circumstantial, we cannot allow women to be pawns in any games.”

Priyanka Chopra demands justice for women in Manipur.

“The collective shame and anger needs to be channelled now in a unified voice for just one thing- swift justice,” she added with hashtags ‘together in shame’ and ‘justice for the women of Manipur.’

What happened in Manipur?

The video of the incident has leaked online recently and sparked massive public outrage on social media. Ethnic violence began in the state for the last two months. It has claimed over 150 lives and left over 50,000 injured. It all began on May 3 in Churachandpur town after Kuki groups called for protests against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community of the state.

Celebs on Manipur incident

Now reacting to the incident which took place during the violence in May, Jaya Bachchan expressed her grief. She told the media, "I felt so bad, I couldn’t see the entire video. I was ashamed. This happened in May but went viral now. But, no one has said a single word in sympathy. This is about women's safety. But you say things like we have selected 50 per cent women for a panel. Hanthi ke daat hai (This is like Elephant's teeth).”

She also said, "It's very frustrating. Every day something or the other is happening with women. In UP we don't get to know what happens there, Yogi Adityanath Ji never says. What is happening in the entire country with women? Such humiliation. It's very saddening." Several other actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty and Anupam Kher among others have also condemned the incident.

