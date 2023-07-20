Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul: Kiara Advani, Soni Razdan demand action against culprits, Sonu Sood pens note

Almost the entire film industry has condemned the act of brutality against two women in Manipur. A video has emerged in which two tribal women were seen being paraded naked and molested by a group of men. While The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri wrote a poem in which he said “I am sorry” for failing them, actor Soni Razdan asked the government to ‘attend to Manipur’ before anything else. Also read: Sonu Sood wants fixed monthly income for victims of Balasore accident: Social media pe dukh dikhane se kuch nhi hoga Kiara Advani, Soni Razdan and Sonu Sood have tweeted over Manipur violence.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood wrote, “Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded... not the women (broken heart emoji.”

Vivek Agnihotri pens poem

Vivek Agnihotri penned a heartbreaking poem on the Manipur incident. He tweeted, “MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur… Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am shattered each time. I am ashamed. I am so guilty for my helplessness.”

His poem read: "O Manipur, I tried… I tried… but I failed.

All I can do now is tell their tragic stories through my work. But it’s too late by then.

We are all victims of selective and hyper- competitive electoral politics.

We are victims of hyper-religion.

We are victims of dangerous media.

We, the people of Bharat, are victims.

There is no #RightToLife in free India. And we can’t do anything about it.

This is not the freedom I want.

This is not the kind of democracy I want.

It’s worth nothing if it makes us bay for each other’s blood.

We are a failed society.

I am sorry, my sisters.

I am sorry, my mothers.

I am sorry, Bharat Mata."

Bollywood celebs want justice for victims

Sanjay Dutt also wrote on Twitter, "The video portraying violence against women in Manipur was shocking and sickening. My utmost hope is for the culprits to be punished with the utmost severity, sending a clear message that such despicable actions will not be tolerated in any circumstance.

Asking government's urgent attention on the matter, Soni Razdan said on Twitter, “Before any one does anything about anything - ATTEND TO MANIPUR first. This is an earnest plea on behalf of the people of Manipur who are being brutalised including women in the most terrible manner @PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn @GovtOfIndia_.”

Asking severe punishment for the culprits, Kiara Advani also wrote on Twitter, "The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve."

Riteish Deshmukh said, “Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur… I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself.”

Vir Das questioned why no action was taken when the real incident took place and why it caught attention only when the video went viral. “When horrific incidents occur make no mistake, through the system, our leaders are IMMEDIATELY aware. When months later videos go viral, Twitter is aware. If leaders only then respond, it’s to Twitter, not horrific incidents. They care about online outrage, not real people,” he tweeted.

Singer Sona Mohapatra also said on Twitter, “No words can express the horror I feel upon reading the news about the women in Manipur. Chokes my voice & crumples my heart.”

Self proclaimed film critic reacted to Akshay Kumar's reaction on Manipur violence and wrote, “If @akshaykumar can speak against injustice then why other actors can’t speak? If you can’t speak against injustice then you shouldn’t call yourself representative of people.” Akshay had tweeted Thursday morning, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.”

